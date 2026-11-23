Ireland is a dreamy bucket-list destination, for good reason. Incredible landscapes and vibrant culture combine to create an unforgettable vacation that'll have you asking, "Can we move here?" every time you discover a new view or favorite pub. While urban centers like Dublin and Galway are cultural powerhouses and worth a visit, make time for exploring beyond the cities. The beauty of Ireland is best seen in its small towns and open countryside, and you don't have to stray far from the cities to find it. For example, Bearna, sometimes spelled Barna due to Ireland's complicated relationship with the British, is a charming coastal village on Galway Bay, about 30 minutes from the bustle of Galway. Bearna is a lovely spot for relaxing on the beach, taking a walk through the woods, or enjoying a tasty meal. It's a relaxed village with just a handful of buildings and a small port, not far from the city and its diversions but far enough that its quiet beauty shines through.

Bearna is an easy day trip from Galway, a surprisingly affordable city for Ireland, and the closest international airport is Shannon Airport, about a 90-minute drive. Express bus routes run between Shannon Airport and Galway, with local connections to Bearna. To travel the entire journey by bus, travelers should expect to spend 2.5 to 3 hours on the road. There's no bad time to visit, even with Ireland's notoriously changeable weather. Bring layers and a good raincoat, and explore the outdoors no matter the weather. Both Bearna and Galway are on the Wild Atlantic Way, a popular Ireland road trip route, and the city is the jumping-off point for many sightseeing attractions like the Aran Islands, Connemara National Park, and the Cliffs of Moher.