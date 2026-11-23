Near Galway Is Ireland's Charming Coastal Village With An Award-Winning Beach, Scenic Walks, And Tasty Eats
Ireland is a dreamy bucket-list destination, for good reason. Incredible landscapes and vibrant culture combine to create an unforgettable vacation that'll have you asking, "Can we move here?" every time you discover a new view or favorite pub. While urban centers like Dublin and Galway are cultural powerhouses and worth a visit, make time for exploring beyond the cities. The beauty of Ireland is best seen in its small towns and open countryside, and you don't have to stray far from the cities to find it. For example, Bearna, sometimes spelled Barna due to Ireland's complicated relationship with the British, is a charming coastal village on Galway Bay, about 30 minutes from the bustle of Galway. Bearna is a lovely spot for relaxing on the beach, taking a walk through the woods, or enjoying a tasty meal. It's a relaxed village with just a handful of buildings and a small port, not far from the city and its diversions but far enough that its quiet beauty shines through.
Bearna is an easy day trip from Galway, a surprisingly affordable city for Ireland, and the closest international airport is Shannon Airport, about a 90-minute drive. Express bus routes run between Shannon Airport and Galway, with local connections to Bearna. To travel the entire journey by bus, travelers should expect to spend 2.5 to 3 hours on the road. There's no bad time to visit, even with Ireland's notoriously changeable weather. Bring layers and a good raincoat, and explore the outdoors no matter the weather. Both Bearna and Galway are on the Wild Atlantic Way, a popular Ireland road trip route, and the city is the jumping-off point for many sightseeing attractions like the Aran Islands, Connemara National Park, and the Cliffs of Moher.
A beautiful beach and scenic walks in Bearna
On a beautiful summer day, catch some rays and cool off at Silver Strand Beach, an award-winning blue flag beach between Bearna and Galway. Its clear waters and sandy bottom are perfect for a swim, and the low tide reflections of the sky make for some incredible photos. Word to the wise: don't get this Silverstrand Beach confused with others of the same or similar name along the Wild Atlantic Way, one of the world's longest defined coastal routes and a popular way to explore Ireland's western coastline. The Irish name for this beach near Bearna is Trá na gCeann and does not require walking down a cliff to reach, unlike the other Silver Strand beach at Malin Beg in County Donegal.
For casual walkers, Barna Woods has a few short trails through a gorgeously moody woodland with ancient trees. The scenic walk won't last long, but it's a peaceful spot for enjoying the trees and some wildlife. A winter storm knocked down several large trees in 2025, but chainsaw artists have since turned the large stumps into wooden sculptures. It's still worth a stroll, if you want a breath of fresh air. Barna Woods is just three minutes away from Bearna if you drive, or an extra 1.25 miles if you want to extend your walk.
Grab a bite in Bearna
The food is another compelling reason to visit Ireland, and Bearna has several tasty options for a town of just 2,600 people. It's also a convenient stop on your way back to Galway from the enchanting and rugged Aran Islands. Donnelly's of Barna is a favorite stop for authentic Irish fare and fresh seafood in the heart of town, just a block or two from the waterfront. Fresh fish and seafood platters are popular for dinner, but they also serve toasties and sandwiches with chowder for a light lunch option, and those who don't like seafood can indulge in a beef and Guinness casserole, buttermilk chicken tenders, or a smashburger instead. Donnelly's is a solid option for a small group with different tastes, and reviews frequently praise the cozy vibes, delicious food, and friendly service.
Across the street from Donnelly's is The Twelve Hotel, a four-star property with impressive dining options of its own. The Pins Gastro Bar on-site gastropub is known for its Napoli style pizzas cooked in a pizza oven with stone from Vesuvius itself. Known as pizza dozzina, these delightful pizza pies can be enjoyed in their dining room or ordered for takeaway. The Pins serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner and is open to the public, so the choice is yours whether you'll stop by for a homemade focaccia sandwich at lunchtime, an Irish black angus rib eye for dinner, or after-dinner drinks. All are great options for dining in Bearna.