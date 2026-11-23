Under An Hour From Scranton Is Pennsylvania's Crystal-Clear Glacial Lake With Fishing And Hiking
When it comes to the great outdoors, Pennsylvania's Pocono Region knows how to impress. Imagine rolling mountains dressed in fall foliage, waterfall hikes, and sparkling lakes all within a few hours of Philadelphia or New York City. Hidden within Delaware State Forest — named after the Delaware River, not the state — Bruce Lake is one of those places that defines Pennsylvania's natural beauty. It's all crystal-clear waters and woodland trails, set against a backdrop of the Pocono Mountains.
Situated in Pike County, 56-acre Bruce Lake is one of two in the Bruce Lake Natural Area. While Egypt Meadow Lake is a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) construction dating back to 1935, Bruce Lake is one of Pennsylvania's few natural lakes. Massive glaciers carved the lake basin as they retreated across the land thousands of years ago. Today, Bruce Lake is fed exclusively by spring water. As the water seeps through layers of rock, it filters out sediment, leaving Bruce Lake clearer than other bodies of water. Oaks and hardwoods line the shore, while rock slabs jut into the water, providing a spot to sit, rest, and bask in the sun.
Accessible only by hiking, Bruce Lake has remained off the tourist circuit, featuring under 10 Google Reviews and a handful of references in travel blogs. The trailhead is located a short distance from I-84 and about 45 minutes from Scranton's museums and historic locomotives. Public transportation doesn't reach this part of Delaware State Forest, so self-driving is a must.
Hit the trails and spot wildlife at Bruce Lake
Unlike Ohiopyle State Park's paradise for outdoor thrills, Bruce Lake isn't the kind of place for adrenaline-pumping adventure. Instead, its beauty lies in the wooded surroundings and the opportunity to enjoy the wilderness without interruption. The main activities include hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing, and looking for unusual plants, while winter brings snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Visitors recommend hiking in July when blooming rhododendrons form a floral tunnel, but you should also keep an eye out for white-tailed deer, bobcats, and pitcher plants.
Although numerous paths crisscross the natural area — and lead into neighboring Promised Land State Park — your adventure will start out on the Bruce Lake Trail. Mostly flat and wide, this path was once a road and passes through bogs, dense forest, streams, and wetlands before reaching Egypt Meadow Lake. During summer, maples and other tall trees provide shade, while ferns create a lush carpet in the shadows. In around 2.5 miles, you'll reach Bruce Lake's pristine shores.
From here, most people retrace their steps back to the parking area; however, you can also walk around the lake or continue to Promised Land Lake. Hikers on AllTrails warn parts of the trail are excessively swampy and recommend wearing long pants to keep the bugs off. Alternatively, some hikers create a longer loop by taking the Rock Oak Ridge Trail to the Brown Trail. The main access point for the Bruce Lake Trail is off PA 390, but you won't find bathrooms or drinking water.
Plan a fishing trip to Bruce Lake
Fishing at Bruce Lake is best for people who value the experience over hooking a monster. And what an experience it is. Picture throwing in a line from the shady bank — just you, the water, and trees. Fall is one of the best times to visit the Pocono Mountains, and Bruce Lake is no exception. The trees put on a vibrant display, while the fish start to become more active after the hot summer. However, anglers and hikers have seen black bears in the area, so you'll want to stay aware of your surroundings.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources lists panfish, bass, and musky as resident fish, while local anglers also come for crappie and bluegill. Most of the lake is 10 feet deep on average, and non-motorized watercraft are technically allowed. However, you'd have to drag your kayak or canoe a considerable distance. In addition, anglers say the lake has a water weed problem during the spring that makes boating a challenge.
Unfortunately, you can hear traffic on I-84 from the northern side of the lake, but visitors don't mention being bothered by the noise. If you need bait or fishing gear, make a stop at The Lake Store, a convenience store that's only 5 minutes from the trailhead. Bruce Lake Natural Area doesn't allow camping, but you'll find cabins, glamping tents, and several campgrounds at Promised Land State Park. After your Bruce Lake adventure, head to Hawley, an artsy lake town with wineries and antiques in the Poconos Mountains.