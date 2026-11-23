When it comes to the great outdoors, Pennsylvania's Pocono Region knows how to impress. Imagine rolling mountains dressed in fall foliage, waterfall hikes, and sparkling lakes all within a few hours of Philadelphia or New York City. Hidden within Delaware State Forest — named after the Delaware River, not the state — Bruce Lake is one of those places that defines Pennsylvania's natural beauty. It's all crystal-clear waters and woodland trails, set against a backdrop of the Pocono Mountains.

Situated in Pike County, 56-acre Bruce Lake is one of two in the Bruce Lake Natural Area. While Egypt Meadow Lake is a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) construction dating back to 1935, Bruce Lake is one of Pennsylvania's few natural lakes. Massive glaciers carved the lake basin as they retreated across the land thousands of years ago. Today, Bruce Lake is fed exclusively by spring water. As the water seeps through layers of rock, it filters out sediment, leaving Bruce Lake clearer than other bodies of water. Oaks and hardwoods line the shore, while rock slabs jut into the water, providing a spot to sit, rest, and bask in the sun.

Accessible only by hiking, Bruce Lake has remained off the tourist circuit, featuring under 10 Google Reviews and a handful of references in travel blogs. The trailhead is located a short distance from I-84 and about 45 minutes from Scranton's museums and historic locomotives. Public transportation doesn't reach this part of Delaware State Forest, so self-driving is a must.