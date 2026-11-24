Cape Cod looms large as a quintessential New England destination. While few places might compete with its magical, undulating sand dunes and lighthouse-speckled coastline, Massachusetts is teeming with alluring locales that beckon travelers off the beaten path. So if you find yourself craving fall foliage in a storybook town over dreamy sunsets and clam bakes, detour a couple of hours west of "The Cape," as locals call it, to the vibrant riverside town of Hudson. Celebrated for its award-winning Main Street, culinary prowess, and friendly, tight-knit community, Hudson blends the picturesque, small-town charms of a Hallmark movie with surprising urban delights.

Sandwiched between Boston and Worcester on the placid Assabet River, leafy, postcard-worthy Hudson is home to a trove of 19th-century brick facades awash in lovely design embellishments. Founded in 1698 and originally called The Mills, Hudson grew into an industrial town known largely for the manufacture of shoes. Boom times followed the Civil War, and a wealth of architectural gems sprung up around town. Hudson's Town Hall, flush with distinctive details like its mansard roof reflecting Second Empire style, dates back to 1872. Saint Michael Parish, a Gothic Revival confection inlaid with a gorgeous stained-glass window, graced Hudson about two decades later.

Hudson's pride and joy is its wandering Main Street. The town's Main Street was named "America's Best Main Street" in a contest held by Independent We Stand, which received over one million total votes. Dripping in vintage street lamps and charm, it's lined with restaurants, cafes, and thriving independent shops that occupy historic buildings faced with plaques commemorating their pedigree. A flurry of festivals and events takes over Main Street throughout the year, showcasing everything from Hudson's artsy side to holiday fun.