If you're tempted to book a nonrefundable hotel room to save some cash upfront, you'd better think again. The financial risk is very rarely worth the reward, for a host of reasons, including the fact that while you may be certain of your plans, the universe may not be. For example, if you held a nonrefundable plane ticket during the November 2026 nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, federal regulations require the airline to refund your ticket if your flight was canceled and you chose not to travel.

However, there is no requirement for the hotel where you booked a nonrefundable room to do the same (some, but by no means all, major hotels did step up and offer cancellations to affected passengers). "I didn't realize booking a hotel was a casino bet," wrote one embittered Redditor dealing with the crisis when their Hotels.com booking could not be canceled, adding, "An act of God shouldn't be a windfall for the house."

Fair or not, those are the breaks. Other events outside your control that could cause you to miss a hotel reservation include a global pandemic, a natural disaster, or, closer to home, the death of a loved one or an acute illness. According to the hotel price monitoring app Rate Ranger, non-refundable hotel reservations save travelers 5% to 15% off current rates. Compared to the relatively small savings you get for booking nonrefundable, it's hardly worth the risk. It takes one missed booking to wipe out years' worth of these small savings. If you book hotels four times per year, for example, missing one of those stays (assuming all four stays cost the same) would cost you 25% of your annual spend, immediately wiping out the value of the discount. Travel just twice per year, and the loss would be 50%. Once per year? You guessed it, you're taking a 100% loss for the year on the missed stay.