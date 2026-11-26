If there were a competition for "dreamiest place in England," Cornwall would be a serious contender. Encompassing England's southwestern tip, it's an enchanting region of emerald-green fields, sandy beaches, and rocky coasts, ribboned with quaint seaside towns and villages. One of these is Porthleven, which holds the title of the "most southerly port in Great Britain." It's also less than half an hour's drive to Great Britain's southernmost point, Lizard Point.

But apart from its significance as Great Britain's most southerly port, Porthleven makes for a charming coastal getaway. In the town center, rock walls enclose a boat-filled harbor rimmed with pubs, restaurants, and art galleries. Old cannons, clock towers, lime kilns, and historic landmarks line the harbor walls. Where the harbor meets the ocean, a pier extends out into the brilliant blue water, offering a postcard-perfect view of town. A golden ribbon of sandy beach stretches along the town's southern edge, hemmed in by craggy cliffs. Surfers ply the waves, while hikers can set off along the South West Coast Path. Along with the lovely scenery, the town has also developed a reputation as one of Cornwall's best culinary destinations. Seafood reigns supreme here, from fish and chips at pubs to Cornish scallops and surf and turf at fine dining restaurants, but diners will also find cafes, bakeries, wine bistros, and plenty of other delectable spots to grab a bite.

Located roughly an hour's drive north, Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) is the best regional airport to fly into, offering connections to major hubs around Great Britain, like London, and beyond. While England has an excellent rail system, Porthleven doesn't have a station; you can take the train to Penzance and then get to Porthleven by bus. But having a car is best, making it easier to branch out and explore more of Cornwall and the coast.