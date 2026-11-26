Michigan is filled with fantastic lake escapes, made all the more beautiful by ultra-clear waters that seem to mimic glass. While Torch Lake may be famed for its turquoise hue and Caribbean-like sandbars, it's also a staggering 18,473 acres and boasts nearly 40 miles of shoreline. For a manageable-sized lake with no lack of beauty, visit Nichols Lake in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.

This 160-acre lake is a place few out-of-staters have heard of, yet its crystal-clear waters and well-managed campground make it a great retreat for anglers, families with kids, and nature seekers. LakeQuality reports an average visibility of 14 feet, a figure obtained using satellite imagery from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Visitors consistently remark on Nichols Lake's clarity, including one camper who described the water as "clear and shallow out quite a ways." During the summers, visitors flock to the sandy swimming beach, boat launches, and 29-site campground, while winter brings blankets of snow and ice fishing opportunities.

Situated in Newaygo County, Nichols Lake is 85 miles south of Traverse City and 63 miles north of Grand Rapids, making it a doable day-trip or overnight destination. The lake has two access points: Nichols Lake South Campground and Nichols Lake North Recreation Area. While the northern section is open year-round — unplowed during the winter months — the campground closes between mid-October and May. Winter visitors should expect temperatures around 20 or 30 degrees Fahrenheit, a stark contrast to the hot, humid summers.