Goodbye Torch Lake: Between Grand Rapids And Traverse City Is A Crystal-Clear Lake With Fishing And Camping
Michigan is filled with fantastic lake escapes, made all the more beautiful by ultra-clear waters that seem to mimic glass. While Torch Lake may be famed for its turquoise hue and Caribbean-like sandbars, it's also a staggering 18,473 acres and boasts nearly 40 miles of shoreline. For a manageable-sized lake with no lack of beauty, visit Nichols Lake in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.
This 160-acre lake is a place few out-of-staters have heard of, yet its crystal-clear waters and well-managed campground make it a great retreat for anglers, families with kids, and nature seekers. LakeQuality reports an average visibility of 14 feet, a figure obtained using satellite imagery from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Visitors consistently remark on Nichols Lake's clarity, including one camper who described the water as "clear and shallow out quite a ways." During the summers, visitors flock to the sandy swimming beach, boat launches, and 29-site campground, while winter brings blankets of snow and ice fishing opportunities.
Situated in Newaygo County, Nichols Lake is 85 miles south of Traverse City and 63 miles north of Grand Rapids, making it a doable day-trip or overnight destination. The lake has two access points: Nichols Lake South Campground and Nichols Lake North Recreation Area. While the northern section is open year-round — unplowed during the winter months — the campground closes between mid-October and May. Winter visitors should expect temperatures around 20 or 30 degrees Fahrenheit, a stark contrast to the hot, humid summers.
Fishing, swimming, and other things to do at Nichols Lake
Both the day-use and camping sides offer fishing and swimming, but for a real beach day you'll have to visit the campground. Although not nearly as expansive as the underrated Warren Dunes State Park on Michigan's shores, the swimming beach boasts a stretch of soft sand for sunbathing or building sandcastles. However, visitors recommend bringing a large umbrella, as there's little shade at the beach. Even though there are no lifeguards on duty, a row of buoys separates the swimming area from the rest of the lake.
Outside of the buoy-marked zone, anglers can try their luck at catching bass, black crappie, bluegill, northern pike, and pumpkinseed. In addition, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports walleye stocking every two to three years, which includes batches of around 8,000 fish. There are two access points: a boat launch at the day-use area and a paved one at the campground. Recent visitors say the campground boat launch is in poor condition and warn others that the three launch-side parking spaces are often full. However, there's also a pier at the campground.
Nichols Lake's day-use area is also home to one of the trailheads for the North Country National Scenic Trail. Stretching from Vermont to North Dakota, this massive trail covers 4,800 miles and is America's longest official national scenic trail. For an overnight adventure, hikers recommend trekking from Nichols Lake to Highbanks Lake, a forested route that the North Country Trail Association describes as the "most visually scenic section" in Newaygo County.
Camp steps from the water at Nichols Lake
Camping is one of Nichols Lake's main draws. Situated on a short peninsula jutting into the lake, Nichols Lake South Campground features 29 family-style campsites with fire rings, paved parking pads, and picnic tables. Although the sites don't directly overlook the lake, campers only need to take a short walk to reach the beach, fishing pier, and boat launch.
All of the sites are primitive — no electricity or water hookups for RVs — so, if you're looking for a more developed option, consider nearby White Cloud County Park. This 86-site campground offers spots with electricity and water, as well as camping cabins. However, campers at Nichols Lake highlight the "lovely sunset over the lake, no traffic sounds, clean outhouses," and consistently praise the host for running a well-managed campground. In terms of bathrooms, campers have access to flush toilets and showers.
Reservations are available up to 6 months in advance via recreation.gov, but the Forest Service says some sites could be available first come, first served. It's worth nothing that Nichols Lake limits the amount of sleeping spaces you can have at each campsite. Per the rules, you're allowed up to two tents or one tent and a wheeled camping vehicle like an RV, trailer, or van. If you're camping with a group of friends or family members who need more than two tents, you'll want to book multiple sites. For another fishing getaway in the Midwest, enjoy Portage Lake's boating, fishing, beach, and camping.