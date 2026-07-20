America's Longest Official National Scenic Trail Explores Colorful Cities From Vermont To North Dakota

The U.S. has many hiking trails worth exploring, but 11 routes have been specifically designated as National Scenic Trails for their unique variety, linking together natural beauty, terrain, resources, landmarks, history, and communities. Of them, one trail packs the biggest punch for those seeking to go the distance. North Country National Scenic Trail (NCNST) is America's longest official national scenic trail, covering nearly 5,000 miles and traversing cities and unique wilderness areas along the way.

NCNST is a thru-hike beginning in North Dakota and ending in Vermont. The hiking trail winds through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York, linking together a total of eight states across 4,600 miles. The trail is fairly new in comparison to other National Scenic Trails, having only been around since 1980 and still undergoing development today, but it's arguably the most diverse. Unlike the more well-known National Scenic Trails, such as the Pacific Crest Trail, the Appalachian, and the Continental Divide, the NCNST doesn't stick to one particular mountain range. Instead, it explores a diverse array of environments and iconic regions, among them the Great Plains flatlands, the Adirondack Mountains, the shores of three Great Lakes, both the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan, the Ohio River Valley, the Adirondacks, and the Green Mountains of Vermont, just to name a few.

Of the 11 National Scenic Trails, the NCNST is perhaps the most difficult (check out our full ranking and rationale of all 11 NSTs and their respective difficulty next), and to date, less than two dozen hikers have even completed the entire trek. If the idea of a thru-hike that's nearly two times longer than the width of the continental U.S. doesn't sound like your cup of tea, don't fret. Casual hikers will find access points meandering through multiple colorful cities and towns along the way.