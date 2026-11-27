Forget Florida, Retire To This Blue Ridge Gem With Mountain Trails, Craft Brews, And Laid-Back Vibes
After putting in years of 40-hour weeks, it's only natural to want retirement to feel like a vacation. That's why Florida, one of the most popular warm-weather coastal destinations in the United States, often draws retirees in. But for some people, the ideal vacation lifestyle doesn't involve tanning on a hot beach. If you envision trekking forest trails and becoming a regular at a favorite neighborhood brewery, you may want to look farther north in Nelson County, Virginia.
Located about an hour and 30 minutes from Richmond, between Charlottesville and Lynchburg, Nelson County stretches from the James River all the way to the Blue Ridge Mountains. It doesn't include any major cities, but it has several notable communities, including Lovingston, the county seat, Afton, and Nellysford. According to the U.S. Census Bureau's July 2025 data, just under 15,000 residents live in the county — nearly a third of them 65 or older. Niche also ranks it number 16 among 91 Virginia counties for retirees.
Nelson County is also relatively affordable, depending on your retirement budget. Census data from 2020 to 2024 shows that the median value of homes is about $321,000 and the median gross rent is a little over $900. Though the county's Blue Ridge location may be more remote than other places, there are also local healthcare options, including Blue Ridge Medical Center in Arrington and four hospitals about 30 to 45 minutes from Lovingston.
Nelson County's mountain trails
Logistics aside, Nelson County's Blue Ridge mountain setting allows retirees to spend time outdoors instead of being cooped up inside. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy says the county includes 45 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Some sections are more difficult than others, including the 3.7-mile Jack Albright Loop, which the conservancy rates moderate to strenuous. However, if you're not up for something difficult, there are shorter hikes with scenic overlooks to consider if you want fresh air.
The Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail, for example, is a 7-mile trail (one way) that follows a former railroad corridor beside the Piney and Tye rivers. While the full hike is relatively long, it can be broken up into sections. Start at the Piney River trailhead and follow it 1.7 miles to Roses Mill (3.4 miles round-trip). On Google, visitors say the trail is flat enough for hikers of all levels. However, one did mention that there are some gentle inclines for those who want a workout.
Then, head north of the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail to the historic Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton. Built in the 1850s, the former railroad tunnel is now part of a 2.25-mile trail open to walkers and cyclists, and nearly a mile of it passes through the mountain. If you're looking for an easier walk, the eastern section in Afton is a better choice. But do keep in mind that the western section is much steeper. The tunnel is also cool year-round, dark, and damp, so be sure to bring a flashlight as well as another layer of clothing for warmth. You can also visit Crabtree Falls, one of Virginia's highest waterfalls, about an hour south of the Blue Ridge Tunnel. From the parking area to the first overlook, visitors will walk along a relatively short, paved path that's suitable for a wide range of hikers. However, those looking for a more strenuous experience can continue on steeper, rockier trails toward additional viewpoints.
Craft brews and mountain scenery in Nelson County
After spending time hiking, visit one of Nelson County's breweries to eat lunch and drink libations surrounded by Blue Ridge Mountain scenery. Several of them are connected by Nelson 151, a craft beverage route that includes wineries, cideries, and distilleries. Since this is a driving route, however, anyone planning multiple stops should arrange for a designated driver or alternate transportation in advance.
One option is Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, which describes itself as a "farm brewery" that grows hops and serves food and drinks. On the menu, you'll find the brewery's core and seasonal beers as well as sandwiches, burgers, and specialty pizzas. There's also an outdoor area where guests can sit and listen to live music between April and October — a nice option for ongoing meetups with other retired friends.
Also in Afton, Brewing Tree Beer Company is located along the Rockfish River. Visitors can choose from a dozen on-tap beers and order food from the Scratch Kitchen food truck. A 12-minute drive from Brewing Tree Beer Company, Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Roseland offers much more than beer, food, and mountain views. And when family or friends come to visit, you can make a weekend of it by booking a campsite, RV spot, or vacation home on the property.