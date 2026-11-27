Logistics aside, Nelson County's Blue Ridge mountain setting allows retirees to spend time outdoors instead of being cooped up inside. The Appalachian Trail Conservancy says the county includes 45 miles of the Appalachian Trail. Some sections are more difficult than others, including the 3.7-mile Jack Albright Loop, which the conservancy rates moderate to strenuous. However, if you're not up for something difficult, there are shorter hikes with scenic overlooks to consider if you want fresh air.

The Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail, for example, is a 7-mile trail (one way) that follows a former railroad corridor beside the Piney and Tye rivers. While the full hike is relatively long, it can be broken up into sections. Start at the Piney River trailhead and follow it 1.7 miles to Roses Mill (3.4 miles round-trip). On Google, visitors say the trail is flat enough for hikers of all levels. However, one did mention that there are some gentle inclines for those who want a workout.

Then, head north of the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail to the historic Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton. Built in the 1850s, the former railroad tunnel is now part of a 2.25-mile trail open to walkers and cyclists, and nearly a mile of it passes through the mountain. If you're looking for an easier walk, the eastern section in Afton is a better choice. But do keep in mind that the western section is much steeper. The tunnel is also cool year-round, dark, and damp, so be sure to bring a flashlight as well as another layer of clothing for warmth. You can also visit Crabtree Falls, one of Virginia's highest waterfalls, about an hour south of the Blue Ridge Tunnel. From the parking area to the first overlook, visitors will walk along a relatively short, paved path that's suitable for a wide range of hikers. However, those looking for a more strenuous experience can continue on steeper, rockier trails toward additional viewpoints.