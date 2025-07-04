Virginia's Highest Waterfall Is A Beloved, Imposing Natural Beauty Hiding In The Blue Ridge Mountains

It should come as no surprise that the famous Blue Ridge Mountains boast a wealth of waterfalls and trickling streams. However, only Crabtree Falls reigns as the tallest waterfall in Virginia. Measuring 1,200 feet in total, it comprises a series of five cascades tumbling through a thriving hardwood forest, flowing over mossy rocks, and dropping down exposed cliff faces.

To reach the falls, visitors take a well-marked 2.7-mile trail that winds through lush maple and hickory forests. "This is one of the most impressive falls in the eastern U.S.," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor, "You cannot see the whole falls at once, but as you hike a switchback trail up from the parking lot you are treated to numerous spectacular views." The most impressive vista point reveals a 400-foot cascade surrounded by plants bathed in the waterfall mist. Although the route is a walk in the park compared to the toughest trail in North America, it's still challenging, with a steep uphill trek to the falls followed by a downhill hike back to the trailhead. Little kids and people with stability problems may find the trail difficult, but it's generally considered a family-friendly hike.

The Crabtree Falls Trailhead is only a few miles off the famous Blue Ridge Mountain Parkway and has its own parking lot. Not to be confused with the Crabtree Falls near Asheville, North Carolina, the Virginia version is about an hour from Charlottesville. It is also just 30 minutes from Lovingston, a walkable village with eclectic retail and vibrant charm.