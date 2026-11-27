Look at a map of Florida, and you'll see vast swaths of varying greens spreading across it, blotting the page from top to bottom. Florida contains millions of acres of conservation land, some of it wild, remote, and difficult to access. Within the sprawling Apalachicola National Forest in the Florida Panhandle, roughly 25 miles southwest of Tallahassee, Bradwell Bay Wilderness is one such 24,000-acre expanse of green.

Bradwell Bay practically defines the word wilderness. It's secluded, wild, and rustic — part swamp, part dense woodlands, and part thickets of undergrowth. It's home to wildlife like alligators, black bears, white-tailed deer, and even bobcats, as well as wild turkeys, osprey, bald eagles, sandhill cranes, and rare southern dusky salamanders. A remnant of old-growth forest, including virgin slash pine and cypress, gives a rare glimpse of the native forests that once dominated the state. The Florida National Scenic Trail, a roughly 1,500-mile route traversing the state, passes through Bradwell Bay Wilderness for approximately 12 miles, and Backpacker Magazine included a route through the area in its 1999 "Twelve Toughest Trails" feature.

Bradwell Bay Wilderness is Florida's largest U.S. Forest Service-managed wilderness area and the state's second-largest federally designated wilderness area. It's protected as part of the National Wilderness Preservation System and one of the most protected sections of the Apalachicola National Forest. There's no conventional open-water "bay" here; the name refers to the low-lying basin at its core, much of it occupied by Monkey Creek Swamp, which is characterized by deep standing water, aquatic plants and tangled grasses, moss and pitcher plants, blackgum, cypress, and swamp titi thickets. On higher ground, hammocks of palmettos and pine flatwoods, with longleaf and loblolly pines rising above palmettos and the wiregrass undergrowth, contrast the swampy landscape. The Sopchoppy River runs along the wilderness's eastern boundary, offering opportunities for kayaking and canoeing, while the surrounding Apalachicola National Forest engulfs the western reaches of the landscape.