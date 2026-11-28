Up until the mid-2010s or so, millennials were flocking to big cities like New York and Los Angeles in droves. Those born between 1981 and 1996 were largely drawn to the busy metro areas for the promise of lucrative jobs, and perhaps the buzzing social scenes. But years later, Generation Y, or Gen Y, as they're also known, are at a different stage in their lives. Many are opting to put down roots in more affordable locations in the South instead. The personal finance platform SmartAsset listed Houston in its 2026 study of the top 50 cities where millennials are moving. Redfin highlighted similar findings in a 2026 report, calling Houston "the most popular destination for millennials."

Analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey from previous years, the real estate company found the fast-growing Texas city had a net gain of more than 16,000 millennials in 2024. According to Redfin, since many millennials are now well-established in their careers and looking to start a family, they're opting for places where they can find homes with the space they need at more affordable prices. The bustling metropolis of Houston definitely fits the bill. As of the time of writing, Zillow lists the city's median home sale price at $302,533 – well below New York City's and Los Angeles's price tags of $821,667 and $1,004,833, respectively. Whether you're thinking of settling down in the area or just planning a short visit, Houston has plenty of fun and inexpensive things to fill an itinerary, no matter what year you were born.