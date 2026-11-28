Goodbye New York, So Long LA: Millennials Are Moving To This Vibrant Southern City
Up until the mid-2010s or so, millennials were flocking to big cities like New York and Los Angeles in droves. Those born between 1981 and 1996 were largely drawn to the busy metro areas for the promise of lucrative jobs, and perhaps the buzzing social scenes. But years later, Generation Y, or Gen Y, as they're also known, are at a different stage in their lives. Many are opting to put down roots in more affordable locations in the South instead. The personal finance platform SmartAsset listed Houston in its 2026 study of the top 50 cities where millennials are moving. Redfin highlighted similar findings in a 2026 report, calling Houston "the most popular destination for millennials."
Analyzing the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey from previous years, the real estate company found the fast-growing Texas city had a net gain of more than 16,000 millennials in 2024. According to Redfin, since many millennials are now well-established in their careers and looking to start a family, they're opting for places where they can find homes with the space they need at more affordable prices. The bustling metropolis of Houston definitely fits the bill. As of the time of writing, Zillow lists the city's median home sale price at $302,533 – well below New York City's and Los Angeles's price tags of $821,667 and $1,004,833, respectively. Whether you're thinking of settling down in the area or just planning a short visit, Houston has plenty of fun and inexpensive things to fill an itinerary, no matter what year you were born.
Soak up the Southern scenery around Houston, Texas
Take in the Southern vistas around Houston without breaking the bank. Texas' biggest city has swaths of wilds to roam, boasting hundreds of parks and green spaces. Many of them cost absolutely nothing to explore, including the nearly 450-acre Hermann Park near downtown. This place is one of the most popular recreation areas in town, visited by millions of folks each year. Stroll through colorful flower displays at McGovern Centennial Gardens, let the little Generation Alphas splash around at the Commons Play Garden & Water Play area, or catch a live performance at the Miller Outdoor Theatre. Although Hermann Park is free to enter, some attractions do charge a fee, such as the Houston Zoo and the Houston Museum of Natural Science, though the latter does offer complimentary general admission on Tuesday evenings.
Entry is also free at Menil Park, which is close by. Enjoy a picnic on a blanket under the canopy of live oaks, or admire the outdoor sculptures as you walk around the greens. The campus is also home to several artsy exhibition spaces that you can tour at no cost, from the dazzling light displays at the Richmond Hall to the fascinating collections in the Main Building. Smither Park, one of Houston's most underrated destinations to visit, is also in the area. This free outdoor space is filled with vibrant, folksy murals made from upcycled materials. "Every direction you looked revealed another colorful mosaic, whimsical sculpture, or creative work of art," one visitor wrote in a Google review. "There was even a Little Free Library tucked inside the park!"
Inexpensive places to eat and shop around Houston, Texas
Millennials eager to pinch some pennies can also find a slew of budget-friendly grub around town. Savor authentic Mexican fare at Tacos Doña Lena or tuck into delicious Vietnamese soups and sandwiches at Cali Sandwich & Pho. Both are standouts on our list of the best local places to get lunch for $10 or under in Houston and even serve meatless options for the plant-based eaters. If you are looking for something completely vegan and love good Southern comfort food, check out Korny Vibes, located in Houston's trendy Montrose neighborhood about a mile from Menil Park. "Awesome vegan options without sacrificing [flavors]," one Yelp reviewer shared. "Friendly people, extra helpful. Good prices too!"
Beyond all the great eats, Houston has an extensive inexpensive shopping scene, complete with flea markets, outlets, and thrift shops. Score designer fashion pieces at discounted prices at Brand Marca, situated on the southwest side of the city, or rummage through second-hand wares, bags, and other accessories at Eco Thrift Willowbrook, on the north end of town. If you want to continue exploring, you can snag some more deals in Pearland, an affordable city just outside Houston with boutique shops.