Goodbye Lake Powell, So Long Havasu: This Alpine Gem Is A Fishing And Camping Paradise Near New Mexico's Border
Snuggled right up against the New Mexico state line in far eastern Arizona is a 75-acre lake with sparkling, clear water and breathtaking pine forest surroundings. Luna Lake is a lesser-known gem in the heart of the White Mountains; it's the final outdoor recreational area in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest before it becomes New Mexico, and it's every bit as idyllic as it sounds.
Accessible year-round, the lake is fairly shallow, with an average depth of about 8 feet (and a deepest point of 21 feet). It's 250 miles from Phoenix, which certainly makes it a weekend trip at the very least, but it's just 3 miles from the mountain town of Alpine, which has been called "the Alps of Arizona." At an elevation of 7,890 feet above sea level, Luna Lake is privy to calm, cool summers and very cold winters. Despite the curvy mountain roads and seasonal snowfall, it's easily reached by most vehicles.
Luna Lake is excellent for two things: trout fishing and idyllic camping. And while you could head to Lake Havasu (and its adjacent state park that's one of Arizona's best-kept secrets) or Lake Powell for water-based adventures, Luna Lake is a less crowded, lower-key destination that might just turn into your new favorite place to run off to. Experience eastern Arizona's best fishing secret; immerse yourself in a place where the stereotypical desert Southwest gives way to an oasis of pine trees and sparkling-clean bodies of water.
A scenic campground in eastern Arizona
While Luna Lake is accessible year-round, the Luna Lake Campground is open from May through mid-September. With 50 individual campsites and three group sites that can accommodate 40 to 100 people, this campground is located just a stone's throw from the water. You'll find yourself relaxing in a Ponderosa pine forest, surrounded by tall trees and often graced with the forlorn sound of wind coursing through their creaking tops. For the best views, Arizona Highways suggests that you make sure you choose site 25 or site 27; many of the spots have great views, but these two are said to be the most scenic. Pitch your tent and get ready for a laid-back evening under a dark sky stippled with millions of stars.
Kick back and relax in a gently swinging hammock while you listen to the near-constant singing of warblers and nuthatches. If you're lucky, you might just hear the whistling, sing-song call of eastern and western meadowlarks. The campground is peaceful and community-oriented, with a self-described "friendly neighborhood" vibe. Trailers and RVs up to 32 feet in length are welcome, but do keep in mind that Luna Lake Campground only has primitive sites without any hookups; each site is equipped with picnic tables, fire rings, and grills for cooking the delicious trout you may catch from the lake. Do not bring your own firewood in; please avoid spreading pests by purchasing firewood from a nearby location and making sure you burn all of it before you head out.
Pets are welcome, but on-leash only. Make your reservation for Luna Lake Campground on the official Recreation.gov website. And if you find yourself madly in love with this campground, you'll probably also adore the five most absurdly scenic lake campgrounds in the White Mountains.
World-class trout fishing in Arizona
What better way to kick back and relax than by embarking on Luna Lake in a (non-motorized) boat for some fishing? The lake is often stocked with rainbow, brook, and brown trout and is well-known amongst anglers for its top-notch catches. Believe it or not, you can indeed go ice fishing in Arizona — and you can do it right here at Luna Lake. Just make sure to check the ice conditions before you leave for the safest venture possible. Also remember that bears are commonly sighted in the area; make sure to pack bear spray whether you're camping, fishing, or simply hiking.
The best parking and fishing spots tend to go to those who arrive early. While Luna Lake is not nearly as popular as its more party-oriented cousins across the Copper State, it's a much-loved "secret" spot to Alpine residents — so you still might run into a person or three out there. The best times of day for fishing are the early mornings and late afternoons, especially in summer and fall. Spinners, power bait, and worms tend to get the best results, and fly fishing is also a popular option.
No boat? No tackle? No worries. Head to Luna Lake Tackle and Boat Rentals at the Luna Lake Marina for all your needs. It's located right next to the boat launch, so you can't miss it. Fishing in Arizona is for everyone, and the kind folks at the marina are there to make sure of that. Anglers aged 10 and older will need an Arizona fishing license, so plan ahead. You might also find value in checking the local fishing report for hints to maximize your trip.