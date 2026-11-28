Snuggled right up against the New Mexico state line in far eastern Arizona is a 75-acre lake with sparkling, clear water and breathtaking pine forest surroundings. Luna Lake is a lesser-known gem in the heart of the White Mountains; it's the final outdoor recreational area in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest before it becomes New Mexico, and it's every bit as idyllic as it sounds.

Accessible year-round, the lake is fairly shallow, with an average depth of about 8 feet (and a deepest point of 21 feet). It's 250 miles from Phoenix, which certainly makes it a weekend trip at the very least, but it's just 3 miles from the mountain town of Alpine, which has been called "the Alps of Arizona." At an elevation of 7,890 feet above sea level, Luna Lake is privy to calm, cool summers and very cold winters. Despite the curvy mountain roads and seasonal snowfall, it's easily reached by most vehicles.

Luna Lake is excellent for two things: trout fishing and idyllic camping. And while you could head to Lake Havasu (and its adjacent state park that's one of Arizona's best-kept secrets) or Lake Powell for water-based adventures, Luna Lake is a less crowded, lower-key destination that might just turn into your new favorite place to run off to. Experience eastern Arizona's best fishing secret; immerse yourself in a place where the stereotypical desert Southwest gives way to an oasis of pine trees and sparkling-clean bodies of water.