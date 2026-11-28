Oregon may be famous for its wild coastline and woodlands, but it's also a land of lakes. There are over 1,400 named bodies of water across this Pacific Northwest state, including famous spots like Crater Lake, a vast lagoon cradled in the summit of a volcano, and Clear Lake, so named for its pristine, see-through waters. But Oregon has plenty of other lovely lakes that don't receive as much fanfare, one of which is Siltcoos Lake.

Many people go to the Oregon Coast to see its spectacular shoreline of crashing waves, dramatic headlands, and towering sea stacks, but this freshwater lake near Dunes City should also be on the agenda. At 3,164 acres, it's the largest lake on the Oregon Coast. Evergreen forests crowd the shore, and the easy access from Dunes City makes it a popular outdoor recreation spot. Its calm waters are perfect for kayaking and canoeing — there's even a 3-mile canoe trail linking the lake to the Pacific Ocean — and boat launches allow fishers to head out on the lake in search of salmon, trout, bass, and perch. If your adventuring interests are more land-based, nature hikes run along the shores, heading through fern-filled forests that are popular stomping grounds for mushroom foragers.

Sitting right next to Highway 101, the main thoroughfare running up and down the coast, Siltcoos Lake is easy to find. Florence, the nearest city, is a 10-minute drive north, and from there, you can drive an hour and 20 minutes inland to Eugene along Oregon Route 126. Florence has a small municipal airport, but the Eugene Airport (EUG) is the nearest regional hub with connections to bigger airports like Portland International (PDX). Having a car is essential to getting around on the coast, especially so you can explore beyond Siltcoos Lake. The area is also home to the biggest coastal dune in North America inside the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and you're also close to other points of interest like the scenic Heceta Head Lighthouse.