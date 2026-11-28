Goodbye Crater Lake, So Long Clear Lake: Oregon's Largest Coastal Lake Is A Fishing Paradise With Scenic Trails
Oregon may be famous for its wild coastline and woodlands, but it's also a land of lakes. There are over 1,400 named bodies of water across this Pacific Northwest state, including famous spots like Crater Lake, a vast lagoon cradled in the summit of a volcano, and Clear Lake, so named for its pristine, see-through waters. But Oregon has plenty of other lovely lakes that don't receive as much fanfare, one of which is Siltcoos Lake.
Many people go to the Oregon Coast to see its spectacular shoreline of crashing waves, dramatic headlands, and towering sea stacks, but this freshwater lake near Dunes City should also be on the agenda. At 3,164 acres, it's the largest lake on the Oregon Coast. Evergreen forests crowd the shore, and the easy access from Dunes City makes it a popular outdoor recreation spot. Its calm waters are perfect for kayaking and canoeing — there's even a 3-mile canoe trail linking the lake to the Pacific Ocean — and boat launches allow fishers to head out on the lake in search of salmon, trout, bass, and perch. If your adventuring interests are more land-based, nature hikes run along the shores, heading through fern-filled forests that are popular stomping grounds for mushroom foragers.
Sitting right next to Highway 101, the main thoroughfare running up and down the coast, Siltcoos Lake is easy to find. Florence, the nearest city, is a 10-minute drive north, and from there, you can drive an hour and 20 minutes inland to Eugene along Oregon Route 126. Florence has a small municipal airport, but the Eugene Airport (EUG) is the nearest regional hub with connections to bigger airports like Portland International (PDX). Having a car is essential to getting around on the coast, especially so you can explore beyond Siltcoos Lake. The area is also home to the biggest coastal dune in North America inside the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and you're also close to other points of interest like the scenic Heceta Head Lighthouse.
Going fishing in Oregon's biggest coastal lake
For anglers, Siltcoos Lake is one of the best places for fishing along the Oregon Coast. The lake's warm waters are home to a variety of species, including rainbow trout, largemouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, catfish, crappie, and coho salmon. Coho and largemouth bass in particular are king here; the record-holder for the biggest coho salmon caught in the state of Oregon came from this very lake, weighing in at a whopping 25 pounds. A valid fishing license is required from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and anglers also need to abide by regulations around size and catch limits, especially for coho during the October 1 to December 31 season. Fishers should also be mindful of seasonal algae blooms, which can make it unsafe to go fishing. The Oregon Health Authority's website is the best place to look for advisories about blooms. But when conditions are good, the fishing is plentiful.
Those with boats can put in at the Westlake Park boat ramp, and those without can rent one from Darlings Resort. Since the lake is the largest on the coast, there's plenty of room to spread out and find a spot for dropping lines; Lake's Edge RV Park & Marina in Dunes City offers a map for where certain species tend to hang out around the lake, but of course, nothing is guaranteed. On the northeast shore of the lake, Siltcoos Station and Nightingale's Fishing Camp both offer dock fishing as well. Ada Lakeside Resort near the Fiddle Creek Arm is another fishing hot spot thanks to its prime location on a "fish highway" for migratory coho salmon. Boat and dock fishing are available here, as well as all-day access.
Exploring the trails around Siltcoos Lake
While Siltcoos Lake is a paradise for fishing, boating, and paddling, the woods around the lake also have some lovely hiking trails. One of the best is the Siltcoos Lake Trail, or Trail #1333. Starting from a trailhead and small parking area just off the Oregon Coast Highway, this easy 3.4-mile route passes through a cedar and spruce forest before forming a loop that accesses campsites along the lakeshore. The trail is an especially good area to spot wild mushrooms. Unless you're an experienced forager, it's best to look and not touch.
Trails here also don't necessarily need to be on land; there's also the Siltcoos River Canoe Trail. Starting from Siltcoos Lake, the 3-mile water trail goes along the Siltcoos River toward the Pacific, passing through old-growth forests, sand dunes, and an estuary on the way to the ocean. Apart from a small dam that will need to be portaged around, you can float or paddle the entire way. While paddling, keep an eye out for river otters, beavers, and, as you reach the beach, harbor seals. From March 15 to September 15, the beach around the mouth of the river serves as nesting grounds for snowy plovers and is off limits, but otherwise, you can head all the way to the Pacific. Kayak rentals can be found at Siltcoos Lake Resort.
Once you've had your fill of fun on Siltcoos Bay, don't rush to leave the area; this part of the coast has plenty more in store, especially since Oregon's stretch of Highway 101 makes for an incredible coastal road trip. While you'll find breathtaking seaside scenery in either direction, heading north is best. In under an hour, you'll be at Cape Perpetua, home to headland hikes and a massive wave-filled sinkhole, with Yachats, an artsy town that's known as the "Gem of the Oregon Coast," just a little further on.