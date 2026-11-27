For decades, Southwest Airlines was in a class of its own for many travelers, with its open-seating policy, two free checked bags, and simple fare tiers. In recent years, though, Southwest has made numerous policy changes that cost passengers more money, leaving some people disgruntled. Perhaps the two biggest operational shifts are that assigned seating has replaced the open cabin system and the majority of flyers now have to pay for their checked luggage.

Implementing so many major changes led to a bevy of complaints online. Some longtime Southwest loyalists are not at all fans of the "new" Southwest Airlines. Of course, people have other issues with Southwest, too, just as with any airline. Here, we'll look at nine of the most common traveler complaints about Southwest Airlines and also help you understand how to deal with each of these issues.

To compile this guide, we used Southwest's official policies, Department of Transportation websites, and firsthand accounts from travelers on Reddit, Facebook, and Tripadvisor. We also turned to articles from The New York Times, Men's Journal, Investopedia, NerdWallet, and Simply Flying. I also fly Southwest once a month, so I have a great deal of experience with this airline.