9 Common Traveler Complaints About Southwest Airlines
For decades, Southwest Airlines was in a class of its own for many travelers, with its open-seating policy, two free checked bags, and simple fare tiers. In recent years, though, Southwest has made numerous policy changes that cost passengers more money, leaving some people disgruntled. Perhaps the two biggest operational shifts are that assigned seating has replaced the open cabin system and the majority of flyers now have to pay for their checked luggage.
Implementing so many major changes led to a bevy of complaints online. Some longtime Southwest loyalists are not at all fans of the "new" Southwest Airlines. Of course, people have other issues with Southwest, too, just as with any airline. Here, we'll look at nine of the most common traveler complaints about Southwest Airlines and also help you understand how to deal with each of these issues.
To compile this guide, we used Southwest's official policies, Department of Transportation websites, and firsthand accounts from travelers on Reddit, Facebook, and Tripadvisor. We also turned to articles from The New York Times, Men's Journal, Investopedia, NerdWallet, and Simply Flying. I also fly Southwest once a month, so I have a great deal of experience with this airline.
Longtime customers sometimes dislike assigned seating
Since Southwest Airlines first started flying in 1971, the brand's open-seating policy was one of its hallmarks. The most recent version of this policy consisted of passengers being assigned a boarding group and number based on their check-in time. They boarded the plane in that order and were allowed to choose any open seat on the plane. That longstanding system, however, officially ended in January 2026, when Southwest moved to assigned seating like other major carriers. Now, customers select seats when they purchase their tickets or, in the case of most Basic fares, are assigned a seat at check-in.
There are mixed opinions about this change. Some Southwest fans prefer knowing where they will be sitting before arriving at the gate — there are travelers who never enjoyed the "free-for-all" fracas of open seating. However, many people fall on the other side of the aisle and are unhappy with this change. One Reddit user who was frustrated with the new boarding process complained that the airline is no longer "unique," adding, "Being like everyone else and failing is just lazy."
Another traveler on Reddit wrote that it's "depressing how far my impression of the company has fallen," while someone else in the thread even went so far as to say they often find Frontier to be a better option now, despite the many common customer complaints about the ultra-low-cost carrier. Travelers who are concerned about where they're going to sit on a Southwest flight should make sure to choose a fare package that includes seat selection, or budget accordingly for the extra charge to pick a seat in advance with a Basic ticket.
Basic fares have frustrating restrictions
Southwest has long been considered incredibly flexible, as far as airlines go, thanks in large part to its rescheduling flexibility and (previously) free baggage. This has made the airline's Basic tier, which replaced the carrier's popular "Wanna Get Away" fares, quite jarring to longtime customers. Southwest itself refers to Basic as its most "restrictive fare option," and choosing this ticket type comes with frustrating limitations that are reminiscent of ultra-low-cost carriers like now-defunct Spirit, the major budget airline that shut down in May 2026.
Among Southwest's Basic restrictions is the fact that travelers do not receive free advance seat selection. As previously noted, these passengers must pay extra if they want to know where they're sitting prior to check-in. This means that travel parties may be separated from each other, which can be irksome. As Leslie Harvey at Trips With Tykes noted, the policy also means you'll probably be "assigned to scattered middle seats all over the plane."
Furthermore, Basic tickets are not covered by the carrier's famous "no change fees" policy. Instead, they cannot be changed at all unless the traveler is willing to upgrade to a higher ticket tier. The best thing travelers can do is carefully compare each fare type to ensure they choose the right fit for their needs. Basic might be just fine for solo travelers who prioritize budget over all else, for example, but families with small children and large groups may want to select less restrictive Southwest tickets.
Most passengers now pay for checked bags
Southwest built entire marketing campaigns around its "Bags Fly Free" promise. This unique policy set it apart from every other major domestic carrier and was among the biggest reasons customers were so loyal to the airline. Travelers could check two standard-sized checked bags without paying additional fees, which was a great way to save money. However, as previously mentioned, that benefit has now gone the way of the dinosaurs, along with some of Southwest's other defining features.
These days, on domestic itineraries (outside of interisland Hawaii flights), passengers who book Basic, Choice, and Choice Preferred fares are usually charged $45 for their first checked bag and $55 for their second. That can make the cost of a ticket significantly higher, which is frustrating for travelers. One Redditor urged the airline to "reinstate one free checked bag for every passenger," calling the policy "your brand promise — the principle that built trust." Another Reddit user, extremely frustrated with being asked to check carry-ons at the gate because people are now refusing to pay to check their bags, shouted, "YOU DID THIS TO YOURSELVES!"
Someone else on Reddit lamented that Southwest used to be their favorite carrier but due specifically to this change, they are "now an afterthought, non-competitive, and continuing to dig a deeper grave." It is worth noting that there are still a few ways to circumvent Southwest's new baggage fees, though not everyone qualifies. Certain people, such as Rapid Rewards A-List Preferred members, Southwest credit card holders, Choice Extra ticket holders, and active-duty military service members, are eligible for at least one complimentary checked bag.
The new boarding process can be chaotic
Southwest's old boarding procedure was a bit unconventional, but ultimately made sense to most people once they got the hang of it. Before the major 2026 changes took place, passengers were sorted into three alphabetical boarding groups (A, B, and C) that corresponded to their boarding passes. From there, people would choose any open seat on the plane. Now, though, Southwest flyers have eight numbered boarding groups, much more like other major airlines.
The move has not been popular. On Facebook, one person said of the policy change, "If it Ain't Broke- Don't fix it!! But a hedge fund is calling the shots now and ruining what was our favorite airline." The poster was referring to Elliott Investment Management's major stake in the brand, which began in 2024. Another frequent Southwest flyer took to Reddit to share, "Boarding is now taking close to an hour on some flights and causing delays." They also described the overall boarding process and flight experience as being "tense and chaotic" compared to before the policy changes went into effect.
Since there's nothing travelers can do to revert to Southwest's previous boarding process right now, the best thing you can do is be prepared. One major issue is that bin space quickly becomes full, so people have to gate-check their carry-ons. If you have medications you need in flight or other necessities, make sure they are packed in your personal item for easy access. Additionally, check your boarding pass for your group number and listen carefully for any pertinent announcements at the airport.
The fare structure has become complicated
For a long time, one of the most appealing things about flying Southwest was that its fare system was almost shockingly simple. Everyone got two free checked bags, everyone had a relatively equal opportunity to sit near the front of the plane, and nobody got nickel-and-dimed. Now, although all airlines' flights seem to be getting more expensive, it's harder for some travelers to justify the new cost of flying with Southwest.
The airline now has four fare tiers (Basic, Choice, Choice Preferred, and Choice Extra), all of which have different rules regarding seat selection, boarding order, flight changes and cancellations, checked luggage payments, and Rapid Rewards earnings. One Redditor even said, "Families should avoid Southwest at all costs," detailing a situation in which they purchased a Choice fare, only to have their seats moved so the children and parents weren't sitting together. Southwest then declined to provide a refund for the additional fare, saying their seat selections weren't guaranteed, which was not made clear during the purchase process.
Another Reddit user said they had "reached their last straw with the 'new Southwest,'" specifically citing frustration with the fact that A-List Preferred Rapid Rewards perks, like free same-day flight changes, are automatically nixed for travelers who choose Basic tickets. Since it seems Southwest's new ticket tiers are the norm now, the best course of action is to carefully compare the pros and cons of each fare option before you book. That way, you can select the right choice for your upcoming trip.
WiFi and entertainment aren't always available
Southwest doesn't have seatback entertainment screens, but on most aircraft, the carrier does provide a selection of movies, television series, and live broadcasts that can be accessed on passengers' personal devices. Internet access is also typically offered for passengers who want to browse the web, check email, or stay in touch with family and friends. For non-Rapid Rewards members, Wi-Fi costs $8 per device per flight.
The problem, however, is that Southwest's Wi-Fi and entertainment connectivity sometimes fail. I've personally had an Orlando to Las Vegas Southwest flight on which no films or series would load for the entire cross-country journey. Thankfully, I'd pre-downloaded some shows to my phone. On Reddit, one person warned a new Southwest flyer, "Southwest WiFi can be pretty unreliable. Bring a book just in case." Someone else in the thread confirmed, "The WiFi can be slow and unpredictable."
The best course of action is to think of Southwest's onboard entertainment offerings as a bonus if they're fully functional. However, it's smart to prepare as if your flight doesn't have Wi-Fi. Download films or TV shows you've been wanting to watch on Netflix, Disney+, or another streamer. You could also pack a novel or another activity, like an adult coloring book. And if you're taking a family trip, travel expert Samantha Brown has some great tips for flying with children!
Food options are extremely limited
Passengers on Southwest flights should not expect meal service, even if they're taking a transcontinental flight or traveling to Hawaii. While travelers headed to Hawaii have a few additional complimentary snack options, when the airline does offer food, it depends on the flight length and route and consists of small, prepackaged foods, such as Oreo cookies, pretzels, pistachios, and graham crackers. Hot meals and curated snack boxes are never available. Alcoholic beverages are an added fee, although Choice Extra ticket holders and A-List Preferred members get one or two complimentary drinks. It's also important to be aware that the carrier only provides drinks and snacks on select flights over 251 miles.
One Facebook user told a newer Southwest passenger, "I fly them alllll the time. They just do snacks and a sweet treat and 2 drinks." Adding to the limitations is the fact that some food items are only offered at specific times of day. A Redditor who is allergic to ingesting pistachios wrote that they were not allowed to select graham crackers as an alternative due to the time their flight departed, which they found absurd. A commenter who was clearly also disgruntled with the airline sarcastically replied, "Sounds like the current Southwest protocol!"
The airline does encourage people to bring their own food and drink items onboard. I'm in the habit of stopping for Starbucks once I get through security, and I've never had an issue boarding a Southwest flight with my coffee and snacks in hand! While refillable water bottles have to be empty to pass through the TSA checkpoint, many nonliquid food items are allowed. Some baby food products and medically necessary items are exceptions. If you have specific protein bars, cheese sticks, or other similar snacks that you prefer, pack them in your personal item before leaving home. Otherwise, you can purchase drinks and liquid snacks (like pouches for toddlers!) after you've cleared security.
Cancellations can be very frustrating
Flight cancellations on any airline can interfere with passengers' plans, but Southwest's rebooking policies can make things even harder. While airlines like Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, and United will rebook travelers on other airlines when their flights are disrupted by controllable delays, Southwest generally will not. Instead, the carrier offers rebooking only on the next available Southwest flight that is not sold out. This can be frustrating and problematic for people trying to get to their destination.
This policy can be a particularly major problem when the next Southwest flight with open seats doesn't take off for several days. On Facebook, one traveler said they ate the cost of their Southwest ticket and rebooked with another carrier when the "earliest flight they could rebook us on was Sunday with a connection (3 days later)." In most cases, Southwest passengers who are impacted by flight delays and cancellations can find an automatic rebooking in the carrier's smartphone app.
If you have an issue with the rebooked flight, like if it's leaving you stranded for days in an unfamiliar city, contact the airline for further assistance or go to the booking desk if you're still at the airport. Although you can't stop flight disruptions from happening, you can minimize the impact by keeping medications, device chargers, toiletries, and other necessities in your personal item just in case you get stuck unexpectedly. Additionally, bear in mind that early morning, nonstop flights are typically the least likely to be canceled or delayed.
People are upset about the new Rapids Rewards system
As if the 2026 operational changes weren't enough for Southwest loyalists to get used to, the brand announced an overhaul of Rapid Rewards for 2027. The airline asserts that the revamped loyalty program is less complex and more rewarding, but customers aren't so sure. In fact, many have already taken to the internet to express their dissatisfaction with the Rapid Rewards updates. One Redditor said, "Shame on Southwest and the New Rapid Rewards Program" before launching into a lengthy explanation of why they are frustrated with the new system, which will lead them to lose their existing Companion Pass and other perks.
In another Reddit discussion, a parent said they've been able to travel extensively with their children thanks to their Rapid Rewards points level and the accompanying Southwest Companion Pass. They sadly said the changes to the program will "severely cripple my ability to continue to spoil my kids with travel." Overall, Rapid Rewards members are deeply concerned about how the new system will potentially inhibit their ability to earn points, especially amid all of Southwest's other recent changes.
Before attempting to earn elite status or obtaining a Southwest credit card, it's a good idea to research how the loyalty program is changing to figure out if it's still a good fit for your travel needs. If you are currently a Rapid Rewards member, open and read any emails from Southwest for the foreseeable future, as they might have important information about your points. And if you have questions about how the new system will impact you, contact Southwest customer service at 1-800-435-9792.