Climate Change's Upsetting Impacts On Fall Foliage Viewing

As summertime sunshine gives way to the cool, windy breaths of autumn, many around the country look forward to the colorful shades of the leaves changing on the trees and falling to crinkle underfoot. The hunt for the most colorful city of trees, awash in bright hues, is a favorite pastime of fall foliage seekers looking for the nation's best places to see fall colors. But things are changing.

"If climate change is going to mean significant drought, that means trees are going to shut down ... Severe droughts, that really means that the tree just can't function –- that doesn't improve color," U.S. Forest Service Research Plant Physiologist Paul Schaberg told the Associated Press.

In Acadia National Park, which traditionally contains beautiful hikes for viewing fall foliage, park visitors have been asked to contribute to climate change research. Stephanie Spera, an assistant professor of Geography, Environment, and Sustainability at the University of Richmond, spearheaded a 2022 project to understand the relationship between changing weather and fall foliage in the park. Her findings were reported in the scientific journal Landscape Ecology. She found that warmer temperatures, including warmer nights, and downpour precipitation in September and May have resulted in peak foliage occurring two weeks later than it did in 1950. By 2060, she projects, peak foliage will be pushed back to October 30 through November 2.

