The Enchanting Seaside Town Rick Steves Says Is Less Crowded Than Italy's Cinque Terre

Rick Steves knows Italy so well that you'd be forgiven for assuming he's a local rather than a true-blue American. Having roamed Europe's every nook and cranny since his teens — largely to ensure that we can navigate it without trouble, of course — Italy ranks as his all-time favorite country in the region. His knowledge of the country is so extensive that it allows him to share indispensable tips ranging from finding authentic places to eat to the specific areas where you'd need to rent a car to even the optimal times to plan a vacation there. And for those drawn to the bustling tourist hubs like Cinque Terre, Steves also has a list of viable alternatives. If you'd like the Cinque Terre experience without finding yourself elbow-to-elbow with another tourist, he suggests making your way to Porto Venere.

Sure, it didn't make it to Cinque Terre's lineup of postcard-perfect villages, but what Porto Venere lacks in fame, it compensates for with charm and fewer photo-bombing tourists. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, it's caught the eye of the rich and famous, with the likes of LeBron James, Russell Crowe, and even Apple CEO Tim Cook having all played tourist there. This hidden gem on the Italian Riviera offers a similar vibe to Cinque Terre, except you'd encounter fewer selfie sticks, interact with more locals, and possibly enjoy even better views.