The Enchanting Seaside Town Rick Steves Says Is Less Crowded Than Italy's Cinque Terre
Rick Steves knows Italy so well that you'd be forgiven for assuming he's a local rather than a true-blue American. Having roamed Europe's every nook and cranny since his teens — largely to ensure that we can navigate it without trouble, of course — Italy ranks as his all-time favorite country in the region. His knowledge of the country is so extensive that it allows him to share indispensable tips ranging from finding authentic places to eat to the specific areas where you'd need to rent a car to even the optimal times to plan a vacation there. And for those drawn to the bustling tourist hubs like Cinque Terre, Steves also has a list of viable alternatives. If you'd like the Cinque Terre experience without finding yourself elbow-to-elbow with another tourist, he suggests making your way to Porto Venere.
Sure, it didn't make it to Cinque Terre's lineup of postcard-perfect villages, but what Porto Venere lacks in fame, it compensates for with charm and fewer photo-bombing tourists. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, it's caught the eye of the rich and famous, with the likes of LeBron James, Russell Crowe, and even Apple CEO Tim Cook having all played tourist there. This hidden gem on the Italian Riviera offers a similar vibe to Cinque Terre, except you'd encounter fewer selfie sticks, interact with more locals, and possibly enjoy even better views.
A trip to Porto Venere is worth it for its views alone
Just a stone's throw — or a more or less 40km jaunt south from Cinque Terre — you'll find Porto Venere. Its relative obscurity, thanks to the absence of direct train connections, saves it from being trampled by hordes of tourists, but Rick Steves insists it's worth the trip for the sheer visual feast alone. Your best bet to make your way there is a bus or boat (or a car, of course) from La Spezia, which takes 22 to 45 minutes, depending on the mode of transportation.
In a USA Today piece, Steves pegged Porto Venere as a place "as scenic as the Cinque Terre towns — but with a bit of glitz." But while it offers enough charm to fill your day, the real prize lies upward — literally. He suggests ascending to the higher parts of the village for a grander perspective. "Porto Venere faces not the open sea but the beautiful Gulf of La Spezia — more romantically known as the Gulf of Poets — where Lord Byron was said to have gone for a hardy swim despite rough seas and local warnings to the contrary," Steves detailed. "Scanning the bay, you'll see the outskirts of muscular La Spezia, the often-snow-covered peaks of the Apuan Alps, the resort town of Lerici and — across a narrow strait — the rugged island of Palmaria."
Choosing the aquatic route? A boat ride offers its own visual delights. You'll glide past a harbor painted in soft pastels and a promontory that seems to scrape the sky. Either way, whether by land or by sea, Steves promises that Porto Venere's views will not disappoint.
But a day jampacked with activities awaits in Cinque Terre's 'sixth' town
Aside from Rick Steves, Cameron Hewitt, his frequent collaborator and content manager at Rick Steves Europe, also vouches for Porto Venere. On their website, Hewitt heralds it as the "easiest and most worthwhile side trip" from Cinque Terre, affectionately dubbing it "la Sesta Terra" — the sixth land. Were Cinque Terre ever to expand, Hewitt contends that Porto Venere would be the perfect addition. "You can spend a couple of hours prowling its sun-drenched waterfront, hiking to fortified churches at the jagged edges of town, and enjoying the great views over the "Gulf of Poets,'" he wrote.
Speaking of churches, Porto Venere happens to house Italy's lesser-known St. Peter Church, Chiesa di San Pietro. Perched atop a cliff, not only does it offer awe-striking views, but it's also where you can admire Genoese architecture dating back to the 13th century. Not far from the church, history enthusiasts are able to explore Byron's Grotto, a sea cave named after the famed British poet Lord Byron, who is believed to have brainstormed several works there.
For those looking to bring a piece of Porto Venere home, the local carrugio (or alley) offers a treasure trove of artisanal finds. This winding street is lined with shops selling meticulously crafted pottery, jewelry, and even artisanal chocolate. To top off the experience, dine at the celebrity-favored Locanda Lorena. Known for its standout seafood pasta and its scene-stealing views, the place is so exclusive you can't just stroll up — you need to arrive in style on a Venetian boat.