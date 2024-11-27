River Adventures And Outdoor Bliss Await In This Appalachian Trail Town With Big Mountain Views
Tennessee epitomizes Southern charm, culture, and natural beauty. Home to Jack Daniel's whiskey, an incredible musical heritage, and breathtaking landscapes, the state offers a wide range of experiences. From the iconic Great Smoky Mountains to lesser-known treasures like Pisgah National Forest, Tennessee invites adventure and exploration. Among some of Tennessee's hidden gems is Erwin, a small town that hikers will undoubtedly discover as they trek along the Appalachian Trail.
With a population just shy of 6,000 (as of 2024), Erwin offers a peaceful, small-town atmosphere. Nested in Unicoi County, known as "The Valley Beautiful", Erwin is also beloved for its outdoor recreation opportunities. The rugged landscape with the surrounding mountains and the nearby Nolichucky River make Erwin ideal for adventurers and families alike. Whether you're interested in hiking, fishing, or watersports — or simply unwinding in a charming downtown setting — Erwin is a must-visit for any nature lover. Taking the Unaka Mountain Scenic Drive or the East Tennessee Crossing Scenic Byway makes the town a great pitstop when part of a scenic Southern road trip.
Importantly, Erwin's history as a sundown town throughout the early 20th century might deter Black travelers, especially solo Black travelers. Current residents have said on sites like Reddit that the town has changed since then, but travelers should still be aware of its history before setting off for Erwin.
Explore Erwin's downtown and outdoor pursuits
Erwin's downtown greets visitors with stunning mountain views and a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere. The Erwin Welcome Center, open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., has tips available on local attractions and directions. Enjoy Erwin's cozy local cafes like at the Steel Rails Coffee House or The Bellflower. The Valley Beautiful Antique Mall and Stegall's Pottery offer unique shopping opportunities. Blue Ridge Pottery collectors can visit the original Southern Potteries factory, which has long been closed, or make an appointment to visit The Little White House to buy some of that antique pottery.
History enthusiasts can visit the Unicoi County Heritage Museum. The museum building was originally constructed in 1903 and served as the residence of a superintendent for the Erwin National Fish Hatchery. Its rooms are themed and showcase artifacts from the county's past. Anglers and wildlife enthusiasts will want to visit the Erwin National Fish Hatchery located next door. The hatchery produces millions of trout eggs annually and provides free, family-friendly tours where visitors can feed fish and learn more about its conservation efforts. One Tripadvisor reviewer remarked, "What a National treasure! Work being done here goes unnoticed but impacts trout fisheries across the nation." They also recommended travelers visit the hatchery during the egg-fertilizing season from July through September, when the hatchery is at its busiest.
Discover the Cherokee National Forest and Nolichucky River near Erwin
Adrenaline junkies will love Erwin's Nolichucky River, which offers some great whitewater rafting and is one of the best rivers in Tennessee. Named after the Cherokee word meaning "rushing water," the Nolichucky offers class III and IV rapids, and the International Rafting Federation ranks it among the top best rafting rivers in the world. Local outfitters like USA Raft Adventure Resort and Wahoo's Adventures Nolichucky River Outpost guide visitors through the river's exciting rapids. Other activities to enjoy here include stand-up paddleboarding, tubing, kayaking, and trout fishing.
The lush Cherokee National Forest is located about 70 miles southwest from Erwin, making it an ideal day trip or camping getaway. Spanning 650,000 acres, the site hugs the Great Smoky Mountains and offers a wealth of outdoor recreation activities. The forest is home to over 700 miles of hiking trails, one of the forest's most popular activities year-round. The 4.6-mile Laurel Falls Trail is a popular, moderate route, winding through rocky terrain along a river and culminating at a waterfall. Another easier trail is the Benton Falls Trail, which offers a 3-mile flat pathway with a beautiful waterfall viewing point. Just be aware that bear sightings are not uncommon here, so it's wise to carry bear spray and follow local bear safety tips.