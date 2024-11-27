River Adventures And Outdoor Bliss Await In This Appalachian Trail Town With Big Mountain Views

Tennessee epitomizes Southern charm, culture, and natural beauty. Home to Jack Daniel's whiskey, an incredible musical heritage, and breathtaking landscapes, the state offers a wide range of experiences. From the iconic Great Smoky Mountains to lesser-known treasures like Pisgah National Forest, Tennessee invites adventure and exploration. Among some of Tennessee's hidden gems is Erwin, a small town that hikers will undoubtedly discover as they trek along the Appalachian Trail.

With a population just shy of 6,000 (as of 2024), Erwin offers a peaceful, small-town atmosphere. Nested in Unicoi County, known as "The Valley Beautiful", Erwin is also beloved for its outdoor recreation opportunities. The rugged landscape with the surrounding mountains and the nearby Nolichucky River make Erwin ideal for adventurers and families alike. Whether you're interested in hiking, fishing, or watersports — or simply unwinding in a charming downtown setting — Erwin is a must-visit for any nature lover. Taking the Unaka Mountain Scenic Drive or the East Tennessee Crossing Scenic Byway makes the town a great pitstop when part of a scenic Southern road trip.

Importantly, Erwin's history as a sundown town throughout the early 20th century might deter Black travelers, especially solo Black travelers. Current residents have said on sites like Reddit that the town has changed since then, but travelers should still be aware of its history before setting off for Erwin.