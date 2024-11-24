The 5 Best Podcasts About US National Parks, According To Expert Recommendations And Podcast Charts

The history of the National Park Service spans more than a century, in that time designating 400 places of natural, historic, and scientific significance preserved for use by the public. In fact, one of the nation's most beloved documentarians, Ken Burns, calls the national parks "America's best idea" in his 2009 documentary series for PBS. So it shouldn't be a surprise that podcasters –- many of whom are exactly the average Joes for whom the parks have been preserved –- have chosen to devote countless hours of talk time to some of North America's greatest natural cathedrals.

We've scoured listener reviews and recommendations on Reddit, travel and nature websites, and, critically, the podcast charts from Apple and Spotify, to uncover what listeners are enjoying right now. And it wasn't easy. National parks-themed podcasts fall into several categories, all of which we've tried to include: storytelling, true crime, park-specific information, and science. Here, we're bringing you the best of each category, with recommendations for additional listening, too. These podcasts will surely tell you what you're missing at the national parks you haven't checked off your list yet.