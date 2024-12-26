Maryland's 'Artistically Alive Town' Is A Holiday Hidden Gem With Unique Victorian Christmas Fun
There are places all around the world where you can go and celebrate this holiday season, such as the crowd-free winter cruise up an enchanting European river gorge known as the Rhine River. However, if you're looking for a place in the United States that has all of the European charms you could want without having to travel to another country, Berlin in Maryland has the exact charm you're imagining. Known as the "coolest small town in America," it has a lot to offer visitors, especially around the holiday season.
When you think about the Victorian Era, you might rightfully first consider the United Kingdom. However, it came about due to Queen Victoria's reign in this region of the world (1837 to 1901). The town of Berlin, Maryland was alive and thriving at that time, and many of the buildings still standing are reminiscent of this important period of history. Thanks to them, the city has a distinctly Victorian feel, like you would find in the UK, and it really shines during the Christmas season.
Berlin has all of the standard holiday events, such as the lighting of the Christmas tree, parades, carriage rides, and meeting with Santa. However, instead of any old modern city street, the whole town devotes itself to the holiday, and the old buildings give it all a distinctly charming and historic feel. If you like history or ever imagined yourself living out a Victorian-era holiday, Berlin will help you fulfill that dream without having to wait for the invention of the time machine.
Christmas in Berlin, Maryland
In Berlin, Maryland, they do tree lighting ceremonies and plenty of Christmas- and winter-themed activities. Near the end of November, Windmill Creek Vineyard and Winery hosts a candy cane hunt, which separates the hunts into different age ranges. In addition to a search for thousands of candy canes, there is also a store for holiday gift shopping and train rides for the children. Adults who don't want to participate in the search can relax and enjoy themselves with drinks and live music.
The holiday theme starts early, as the Christmas Parade goes through the main street around December 5. This isn't just any small-town parade, as each holiday season, there are over 80 floats, dancers, trucks, and more to herald in the Christmas spirit. Throughout the month, there are also meetings with Santa Claus at the Visitors Center, free carriage rides, lights, decorations, and even costumes from some of the more enthusiastic businesses in the area. The town goes all out to promote the holiday, raising thousands of dollars in funding to fully decorate and advertise for the season, and the communities' efforts shine through.
Shortly after Christmas comes the New Year, and Berlin doesn't slow down on its partying until both holidays are fully celebrated. On New Year's Eve, Berlin hosts a large event. It's a great celebration to partake in with the family, as it only runs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. They do this because it marks midnight in another famous location that shares the same name — Berlin, Germany, which is a breathtaking European city and the world's best-ranked destination for solo travel.
More than the holidays for Berlin, Maryland
If you miss the Christmas season or have plans to travel to the area at another time of the year, it's still worth visiting Berlin. The town is an impressive location, with over 47 buildings and structures on the National Historic Register just on the main street. Looking at old buildings might be exciting for a little bit, but it's not enough to keep your attention for very long. Thankfully, Berlin is more than just a town full of buildings to peer at as you walk past. There is also The Taylor House Museum for a more in-depth detailed guide to the history of the town and surrounding areas. Of course, if you want something that will fully transport you back in time, you can't overlook Maryland's oldest town, which is a scenic spot so rich with history that it acts as an outdoor museum, known as St. Mary's City.
If old things aren't your thing, don't worry. There is plenty more to do in the town, including relaxing and enjoying a nice cup of coffee alongside a delicious snack at the Baked Dessert Cafe. There'salso a small bookstore for used book lovers known as The Greyhound. It offers books from all over the world, but also heavily promotes local authors in Maryland and along the East Coast.
Throughout the rest of the year, the town's calendar is packed with a host of other events as well, including bathtub racing, shows at The Globe, The Peach Festival, and Oktoberfest. In addition to all of the beautiful buildings and events, the scenery is also charming. In fact, Berlin is so pretty, it's been the backdrop of two prominent films, "Runaway Bride" and "Tuck Everlasting."
Traveling to Berlin, Maryland
The town of Berlin is near the coast of Maryland, east of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and a little south of the Delaware border. It's also 16 miles from Maryland's prettiest beaches, dunes, and forests on the hidden gem known as Assateague Island. Berlin, Maryland isn't far from other big cities on the East Coast, as it's less than three hours away from locations such as Baltimore, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, and even Washington, D.C. It's also less than 10 miles away from another popular destination in Maryland, Ocean City. This makes it a great overnight trip if you're anywhere in the area, even if you weren't planning on swinging over to see a Victorian-style Christmas town.
If you're looking at visiting Berlin during the winter season, you'll want to be prepared. While it doesn't snow much (less than 4 inches during the whole month at most), it does get pretty cold. The average temperature in December is 42 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes it the perfect weather for fun sweaters, Christmas leggings, and cute hats, as long as you remember to pack them.