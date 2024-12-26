Maryland's 'Artistically Alive Town' Is A Holiday Hidden Gem With Unique Victorian Christmas Fun

There are places all around the world where you can go and celebrate this holiday season, such as the crowd-free winter cruise up an enchanting European river gorge known as the Rhine River. However, if you're looking for a place in the United States that has all of the European charms you could want without having to travel to another country, Berlin in Maryland has the exact charm you're imagining. Known as the "coolest small town in America," it has a lot to offer visitors, especially around the holiday season.

When you think about the Victorian Era, you might rightfully first consider the United Kingdom. However, it came about due to Queen Victoria's reign in this region of the world (1837 to 1901). The town of Berlin, Maryland was alive and thriving at that time, and many of the buildings still standing are reminiscent of this important period of history. Thanks to them, the city has a distinctly Victorian feel, like you would find in the UK, and it really shines during the Christmas season.

Berlin has all of the standard holiday events, such as the lighting of the Christmas tree, parades, carriage rides, and meeting with Santa. However, instead of any old modern city street, the whole town devotes itself to the holiday, and the old buildings give it all a distinctly charming and historic feel. If you like history or ever imagined yourself living out a Victorian-era holiday, Berlin will help you fulfill that dream without having to wait for the invention of the time machine.