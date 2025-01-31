The Grand Canyon's Most Poisonous Water Is An Enticing Gourd-Shaped Natural Spring

As one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, Arizona's Grand Canyon is one of the most popular national parks in the United States. Visitors might ponder the ultimate time of year to plan a trip to the Grand Canyon, or whether to attempt the Bright Angel Trail, which is considered one of the most dangerous hikes in America. Hidden deep at the bottom of the 227-mile-long and 10-mile wide canyon along the banks of the Colorado River is a natural bright orange-colored limestone spring filled with highly poisonous green waters. Pumpkin Spring is aptly named because it is indeed round and shaped like a pumpkin complete with unique descending stripes on its sides, which were formed by mineral deposits.

It operates as a heated geothermal mineral hot spring, and its single pool is encircled by a travertine that has formed. It's also slowly getting taller as the Colorado River cuts deeper into the Grand Canyon. The water at Pumpkin Spring may appear to look fine on its surface, but it's deeply toxic. Testing of the waters found in the pumpkin-shaped bowl has shown that 1 liter contains about 1,100 milligrams of arsenic. Since 140 to 1,400 milligrams of arsenic is enough to kill an average adult, it's best to proceed with caution around the pool. Additionally, the waters contain other potentially harmful minerals such as lead, zinc, and copper. It's still a sight worth seeing within the Grand Canyon National Park that ambitious adventurers can find their way to if they want to take a peek at this uniquely formed natural wonder.