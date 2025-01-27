10 Best Destinations To Celebrate The Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year is often mistakenly referred to as the Chinese New Year. While China does indeed have the largest population by some margin among the countries that traditionally celebrate the festival, there are other great countries where you can enjoy this unique festival. Vietnam, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore — among others — also wholeheartedly indulge in this annual event.

In fact, the Chinese call the Lunar New Year "Chūn Jié" (Spring Festival), while in Vietnam it is known as "Tết." And while many traditions are similar, others are quite distinct. Even the zodiac signs differ, with the Vietnamese use of the cat instead of the rabbit and the buffalo over the ox. However, the Lunar New Year in 2025 is the Year of the Snake, or the Wood Snake, to be more precise. The last Year of the Snake was in 1965, and unlike in the West, this serpentine reptile symbolizes rebirth, good fortune, intelligence, and longevity.

You can celebrate the Lunar New Year in many cities across the U.S. in 2025. From the East Coast to the West Coast, Chinatowns, cultural centers, and community festivals all celebrate with traditional parades of dancing lions, dragons, firecrackers, lucky red envelopes, dumplings, and colorful lanterns. So, find out what's going on, get down to your nearest Chinatown or favorite Asian restaurant, and indulge in some celebrations of festivity and fortune. This year, the Lunar New Year falls on January 29, but the festival traditionally lasts for 23 days, and events also take place in many U.S. cities throughout this period.