Some places aren't meant to be loud, and Wasatch Lake is one of them. This destination is a hidden gem that feels like the middle of nowhere — but it's only an hour away from Indianapolis. Think of it as a reset button: Crackling campfires, lazy days on the water, and lakefront cabins make it seem like time just stops.

Wasatch Lake sits quietly in Poland, Indiana, with this 50-acre body of water surrounded by 400 acres of private, untouched woodland. Back in 1952, a man named Clifford Barnes built the first cabin here — not for tourists or profit, but for one purpose: Fishing. He saw potential in the lake, a retreat where he could cast a line. By the 1960s, the lake began to take on a life of its own. True to its name, Wasatch offers a "beautiful vista" at every turn.

Getting to Wasatch Lake is easy, no matter where you're starting from. If you're driving from somewhere like Lebanon — the Indiana city, not the country — you'll be on the road for a little under an hour and a half. But if you're coming from out of state, or even the country of Lebanon, the closest airport is Indianapolis International (IND), which has once again snagged the title for best customer service in North America. For those cruising along Indiana's Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway, its terminus in Hagerstown is just two hours away.

Regardless of where you're coming from, when the city feels too heavy, Wasatch Lake is where the weight lifts.