Escape The Bustle Of Indianapolis At A Secret Country Paradise Full Of Cozy Lakefront Cabins
Some places aren't meant to be loud, and Wasatch Lake is one of them. This destination is a hidden gem that feels like the middle of nowhere — but it's only an hour away from Indianapolis. Think of it as a reset button: Crackling campfires, lazy days on the water, and lakefront cabins make it seem like time just stops.
Wasatch Lake sits quietly in Poland, Indiana, with this 50-acre body of water surrounded by 400 acres of private, untouched woodland. Back in 1952, a man named Clifford Barnes built the first cabin here — not for tourists or profit, but for one purpose: Fishing. He saw potential in the lake, a retreat where he could cast a line. By the 1960s, the lake began to take on a life of its own. True to its name, Wasatch offers a "beautiful vista" at every turn.
Getting to Wasatch Lake is easy, no matter where you're starting from. If you're driving from somewhere like Lebanon — the Indiana city, not the country — you'll be on the road for a little under an hour and a half. But if you're coming from out of state, or even the country of Lebanon, the closest airport is Indianapolis International (IND), which has once again snagged the title for best customer service in North America. For those cruising along Indiana's Whitewater Canal Scenic Byway, its terminus in Hagerstown is just two hours away.
Regardless of where you're coming from, when the city feels too heavy, Wasatch Lake is where the weight lifts.
Where to stay around Wasatch Lake
With your route all mapped out, let's talk about where you'll rest your head. Wasatch Lake provides several options for overnight stays, and each one has a different kind of lakeside vibe. You can settle into one of seven lakefront cabins and enjoy the comfort of home with all the cozy touches. Peach Blossom is the best one for smaller groups or families with its two bedrooms, sleeping six, and a rustic outdoor fire pit. Hickory Hill boasts more space with three bedrooms, comfortably sleeping up to eight people. If you want to wake up to the best lake views possible, book a night at Rosebud — this cabin is intimate yet spacious, with everything you need for a serene getaway.
For larger groups or those planning a special event, the Long House Lodge is the place to be. This 9,000-square-foot site has a full kitchen for catering services, a game room with a pool table, ping pong, and foosball, and even a dance floor to party all night. It's ideal for anything from family reunions to group getaways, and the flexibility of the space makes it perfect for hosting any event.
Spend your day fishing, swimming, and boating at Wasatch Lake
Whether you're an avid fisher or just looking to relax by the water, Wasatch Lake has you covered. Naturally, fishing here is a must — the lake has plenty of opportunities for catching gills, largemouth bass, catfish, and more. Just make sure to respect the catch-and-release rules for bass over 12 inches. There's even a local legend, "Big Moe," and landing it is quite a challenge — don't forget to snap a photo for bragging rights. Although you need to have your own gear and bait, rest assured you don't need a fishing license here. The only thing you'll need to focus on is catching your limit: Four bluegill and one catfish per person, per day.
For those who prefer getting wet, you have the option to swim, kayak, canoe, raft, and more. If you forgot to bring your own equipment, the caretakers are happy to lend you a flotation device. Swing by the beach to grab a canoe or kayak and venture out into the water. And since all cabins have their own dock with a rowboat, you're never more than a few steps from a fun day on the lake.
Get active on trails, courts, or in nature at Wasatch Lake
Wasatch Lake features more than 12 miles of hiking and biking trails worth checking out. And these aren't your average trails either — they loop and connect to each other, so you can make your own path and not worry about getting lost. And to up the ante, why not take part in the "Find the Faces" game? Along the trails, there are hidden faces in the trees, waiting for you to spot them. Grab a map from your cabin binder and start your hunt. The more faces you find, the more you can earn, whether it's a t-shirt, hat, or special reward for those who find them all.
For a bit more action, head to the south meadow, where you can play tennis or pick up pickleball. The court is set up and the necessary supplies are available at the maintenance barn. All you have to do is make your pick and bring your A-game to the court. If you're more inclined to take it easy, grab a pair of binoculars and observe the birdlife around Wasatch Lake. Over the years, a wide variety of bird species have made this region their home, so whether you're a seasoned birdwatcher or a beginner, you'll find plenty to admire.
Winter turns Wasatch Lake into a snowy playground
When winter rolls in, Wasatch Lake is just as exciting as in the warmer months. With snow blanketing the entire landscape, you can take a long walk along the peaceful trails, with the paths all to yourself. Cross-country skiing is another way to experience the snow-covered setting — simply strap on your skis and glide along the tracks. For those vacationing with families, the sledding and tobogganing hills are a blast for racing down.
But if you prefer having mobility in both legs, head out for some ice skating or grab your ice fishing kit and try your luck on the frozen lake. The smooth ice allows for great ice skating conditions, while ice fishing provides a slower pace to bask in the outdoors. And of course, no winter day is complete without some classic fun. Build a snowman with those secret techniques to make yours the best one, lie on the snow to make angels, or just savor the fresh powder all around you.
With no shortage of lakefront spots, Indiana is full of breathtaking outdoor havens. If you're hungry for more, make your way to Beverly Shores, an artsy resort town in the Dunes National Park.