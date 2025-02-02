What It Means To Stay In One Of Japan's 'Love Hotels'

In Japan, "love hotels" are short-term lodgings that cater to those looking for a private space to be intimate. Love hotels are found in cities all over the country and are especially prevalent in denser urban areas such as Osaka and Tokyo, where you will find clusters of these establishments close to nightlife areas and red light districts.

What does it mean to stay in a love hotel? Well, you will be part of a broad demographic. Everyone from one-night lovers to committed couples frequent love hotels, along with gigolos, sex workers, and many others with libido on the mind. If that conjures unpleasant images for you, don't worry. This is Japan, a nation where pointed etiquette is extended from the dining table to public transport, luxury golf courses, and even love hotels. Consequently, guests can expect discretion, cleanliness, and very limited staff exposure, if any at all.

When you enter the lobby, you won't find a receptionist but a display with rooms, prices, and payment facilities. Hotels in Europe often request to see your passport before check-in, but that is not the case at Japan's love hotels. These accommodations don't even ask for ID, because love hotels are all about anonymity. In the majority of cases, check-in will be entirely digital or involve a brief transaction with a staff member obscured by opaque glass.