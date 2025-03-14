A Historic Oregon Resort Town Brims With Scenic Trails, Breathtaking Volcanoes, And Starry Night Skies
It's no secret that Oregon is an ideal destination for exploring the great outdoors. From coastal playgrounds that offer the best of the Pacific Northwest to Bavarian-style alpine villages in the mountains, there are plenty of places to set up camp for a nature-filled vacation. Plus, with cities like Portland — the hipster haven that hides one of Oregon's last remaining video stores among its quirky attractions — there are also ample options for scenic getaways with urban luxuries.
If you want the best of both worlds — the beauty of nature mixed with modern amenities — Central Oregon is home to a resort-style oasis that's a wonderland of outdoor recreation, shopping, wining, and dining. A beloved family vacation destination since the 1960s, Sunriver is a historic resort community that has it all.
Surrounded by stunning forests, mountains, lakes, and volcanic marvels, the eclectic landscape offers an endless outdoor playground in the heart of the High Desert. From tennis courts and bike trails to tasty breweries and incredible stargazing, there's something for everyone. If you're looking for a resort retreat that offers the best of Oregon's great outdoors, book your next adventure in Sunriver.
Settle into Sunriver Resort for rustic lodgings and water sport fun
Nestled in the gorgeous Deschutes National Forest, Sunriver resides about 16 miles south of Bend — the naturally breathtaking city where craft beer, art, and outdoor adventures unite — and about 30 miles from the nearest airport, Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM), located in Central Oregon's underrated and rugged hub, Redmond.
With everything the small but mighty resort community offers, you'll definitely want to plan to stay a night or two. Book your stay accommodation in the heart of Sunriver Resort at Lodge Village, where rustic rooms boast fireplaces built with volcanic rock, private patios, and breathtaking views of Mt. Bachelor. For more spacious lodgings, you can rent a vacation home. Varying in nightly rates and size, each home is surrounded by towering pine trees offering privacy and scenic beauty, many featuring decks with hot tubs that are perfect for tranquil, starlit soaks.
If your rental doesn't come equipped with a hot tub, you'll have exclusive access to the Cove Aquatic Center, which features jetted spas, sparkling indoor and outdoor pools, and thrilling water slides. For more water recreation, head to the marina. Open seasonally, you can embark on a 6-mile journey down the beautiful waters of the Deschutes River via canoe, paddleboard, raft, or kayak. For a shorter adventure, you can float the 3-mile river trail on an inner tube during the sun-drenched months of July and August.
Play outdoors and enjoy urban delights in Sunriver
Beyond its water-based recreation, Sunriver Resort offers endless opportunities for outdoor play. Tee up for a game at one of four award-winning golf courses, including a stunning 18-hole outdoor course and an indoor golf simulator for less-than-sunny days in Sunriver. If pickleball is your game, have a ball at the Pickleball Pavilion, which offers indoor courts year-round and outdoor courts during the summer. One of the resort's most popular outdoor activities is bike riding. No worries if you didn't bring your own wheels. Snag a rental at the Bike Barn and pedal along over 40 miles of paved trails, winding past beautiful forest landscapes, riverside vistas, and picturesque pastures flocking with horses.
For urban delights, head to The Village at Sunriver, where you'll find an open-air shopping center lined with souvenir shops, specialty boutiques, and an array of dining options. For a tasty treat, visit Goody's, a beloved Oregon-grown candy shop and ice cream parlor that's been scooping sundaes since 1984. For a hearty bite and a brew, grab a table at Sunriver Brewing Company, which pours award-winning beers alongside delicious pub fare. If you'd rather settle into your vacation home for the night, the Sunriver Country Store has all your grocery needs covered for a delicious home-cooked meal.
Volcanic excursions and NASA-level stargazing in Sunriver
To soak up even more scenic beauty surrounding Sunriver, spend a day exploring the Newberry National Volcanic Monument, located around 6 miles from the resort community. Encompassing over 54,000 acres within the Deschutes National Forest, the geological monument includes the Newberry Caldera, a 17 square-mile caldera formed 1,200 years ago following the eruption of the Newberry Volcano. If you're feeling ambitious, you can hike the 6.2-mile out-and-back Paulina Peak Trail to the highest point of the volcano, where you'll be rewarded with grand views of the caldera below. For a gentler journey, hike the one-mile Big Obsidian Flow Trail, admiring the many obsidian rocks and pumice stones along the way.
Back at the resort, the Oregon Observatory is a wonderful place to admire nature's celestial beauty. Officially designated the first International Dark Sky Place in Oregon, Sunriver's elevation and crystal clear skies provide the perfect conditions for stargazing. Peer through NASA-sponsored telescopes, granting awe-inspiring views of planets, constellations, and the magical moon above. Plan your observatory visit between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, or make a reservation for a nighttime visit available on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Whether you're exploring Mother Nature's marvels on the ground or looking skyward to the wonders beyond your reach, Sunriver makes for the perfect nature-filled retreat in Central Oregon.