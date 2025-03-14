A Historic Oregon Resort Town Brims With Scenic Trails, Breathtaking Volcanoes, And Starry Night Skies

It's no secret that Oregon is an ideal destination for exploring the great outdoors. From coastal playgrounds that offer the best of the Pacific Northwest to Bavarian-style alpine villages in the mountains, there are plenty of places to set up camp for a nature-filled vacation. Plus, with cities like Portland — the hipster haven that hides one of Oregon's last remaining video stores among its quirky attractions — there are also ample options for scenic getaways with urban luxuries.

If you want the best of both worlds — the beauty of nature mixed with modern amenities — Central Oregon is home to a resort-style oasis that's a wonderland of outdoor recreation, shopping, wining, and dining. A beloved family vacation destination since the 1960s, Sunriver is a historic resort community that has it all.

Surrounded by stunning forests, mountains, lakes, and volcanic marvels, the eclectic landscape offers an endless outdoor playground in the heart of the High Desert. From tennis courts and bike trails to tasty breweries and incredible stargazing, there's something for everyone. If you're looking for a resort retreat that offers the best of Oregon's great outdoors, book your next adventure in Sunriver.