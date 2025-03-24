A Road Trip Through This California County Offers Scenic Wilderness Vistas, Hot Springs, And Cinnamon Rolls

The definition of "California Dreaming" is cruising down Highway 1 in a convertible and exploring the state's striking coast, with salty ocean air in your lungs and your favorite playlist blasting as you hop from one beach town to the next. And while the Golden State is practically synonymous with the beach, when you're not chasing waves, you're probably planning your next road trip to one of its national parks — it does have more than any other state in the country, after all. But just when you think you've checked off every must-see destination, California throws another surprise your way.

In the state's far northeast, right on the border of Oregon, you'll come across the rugged, remote, and unbelievably picturesque Modoc County. At first glance, it might seem like another stretch of small towns and quiet living, but this underrated region is full of breathtaking landscapes, volcanic history, and even hot springs and mouthwatering cinnamon rolls that are worth the drive on their own.

There's a right way to travel around Modoc County, and this is the path you should take for the ultimate road trip. The best time to visit is in the fall, when you'll experience cooler weather and bright fall colors. Spring is also a great option, as the weather is ideal for hiking in the dense forests. Summer can get pretty hot, so be prepared, though you can still engage in outdoor activities like camping and fishing. Winter temperatures can dip low, with snow covering the scenery every now and then. As for getting to Modoc County, avoid California airports and fly into Crater Lake–Klamath Regional Airport in Oregon instead; it's less than an hour from your first stop and only an hour and 45 minutes from the first town on the itinerary.