This Adirondack Village Is Defined By Dazzling Lakes, Rolling Hills, Local Flavor, And Outdoor Amenities

For anyone whose New York experience has been limited to New York City, taking the five-and-a-half-hour drive upstate on Route 87 can feel like entering another world. Here, you will find yourself surrounded by the greenery and sparkling waters of the Adirondack Mountains. The Adirondacks are one of New York's best mountain ranges and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors that is dotted with quaint, idyllic towns. One such town is Tupper Lake, a village defined by dazzling lakes, rolling hills, local flavor, and amazing outdoor amenities.

Located on the northern shores of Raquette Pond, Tupper Lake's history has long been intertwined with the surrounding nature. Indigenous people once used the lakes and rivers as transportation and trade routes. These routes were later adopted by European settlers for which timber was the main industry. In the late 19th century, the arrival of the railroad in Tupper Lake brought even more wealth. The railroad also became the means by which tourists began to discover this vast wilderness.

While the Adirondack Railroad still offers scenic railroad trips to Tupper Lake, the best way to access the village is by road. And it's a bit of a trek no matter which direction you come from. While many will take the lengthy trip from New York City, Tupper Lake can also be reached via a three-hour drive northeast from Syracuse on Route 3, or two and a half hours from Burlington, Vermont on Route 30. However you arrive, a trip to Tupper Lake is worth it to experience this mix of outdoor adventure and lakeside culture.