This Adirondack Village Is Defined By Dazzling Lakes, Rolling Hills, Local Flavor, And Outdoor Amenities
For anyone whose New York experience has been limited to New York City, taking the five-and-a-half-hour drive upstate on Route 87 can feel like entering another world. Here, you will find yourself surrounded by the greenery and sparkling waters of the Adirondack Mountains. The Adirondacks are one of New York's best mountain ranges and an awe-inspiring gateway to the outdoors that is dotted with quaint, idyllic towns. One such town is Tupper Lake, a village defined by dazzling lakes, rolling hills, local flavor, and amazing outdoor amenities.
Located on the northern shores of Raquette Pond, Tupper Lake's history has long been intertwined with the surrounding nature. Indigenous people once used the lakes and rivers as transportation and trade routes. These routes were later adopted by European settlers for which timber was the main industry. In the late 19th century, the arrival of the railroad in Tupper Lake brought even more wealth. The railroad also became the means by which tourists began to discover this vast wilderness.
While the Adirondack Railroad still offers scenic railroad trips to Tupper Lake, the best way to access the village is by road. And it's a bit of a trek no matter which direction you come from. While many will take the lengthy trip from New York City, Tupper Lake can also be reached via a three-hour drive northeast from Syracuse on Route 3, or two and a half hours from Burlington, Vermont on Route 30. However you arrive, a trip to Tupper Lake is worth it to experience this mix of outdoor adventure and lakeside culture.
Tupper Lake's local flavors and eateries
Tupper Lake doesn't hold back when it comes to bold local flavors. This is a theme throughout the Adirondacks where towns like Jay, New York combine their cozy and historic downtowns with delicious comfort food made mostly from local ingredients. Things are much the same in Tupper Lake, where there is always a local haunt or diner just around the corner that caters to every taste, diet, and budget.
The dining scene in Tupper Lake is a mix of upscale and modest. The Woodshed on Park is a minimally decorated restaurant that serves excellent cocktails and a chef-centered, from-scratch menu that includes marinated olives, parsnip bisque, and farm-raised beef burgers. For a more family-friendly menu and country atmosphere, check out Pine Grove Restaurant. This family-owned eatery bakes their own bread and desserts and focuses on down-home comfort cooking sure to appeal to even the pickiest eater.
If you're into microbreweries, Tupper Lake won't disappoint. The village is the home of the Raquette River Brewing Company, a small batch brewing company that focuses the theme of their beers on local landmarks and flavors. Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, this brewery is a great place to gather for a cold one with friends after a day in the woods. Raquette River Brewing also hosts a revolving collection of food trucks that serve a range of foods including wood-fired pizza, authentic Mexican tacos, and barbecue.
Explore the nature surrounding Tupper Lake
The outdoors are always nearby in the Adirondacks, no matter where you are or what time of year it is. Saranac Lake, only a half hour's drive north of Tupper Lake, boasts a tremendous winter carnival and ice palace. Whatever season you find yourself exploring the Adirondacks, the nature surrounding Tupper Lake offers up the best hikes, paddles, and views anywhere Upstate.
Tupper Lake is a truly authentic Adirondack experience. As part of the larger Adirondack Park, the raw wilderness of Tupper Lake draws thousands of visitors to its trails every year. Hikers of all ages and abilities will love the Tupper Lake Triad. This is a series of hikes which summit three different peaks around town: Mount Arab, Goodman Mountain, and Coney Mountain. The hike up Mount Arab is particularly spectacular, as it ends with a climb up a historic fire tower and stunning panoramic views.
No visit to Tupper Lake would be complete without spending some time out on the water. As the heart of the 10 Rivers Region, paddlers, anglers, and swimmers have access to the dazzling waters of 10 different rivers that flow through the Adirondacks. The largest body of water in town, Raquette Pond, is a manmade lake that boasts large open waters that are great for kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddle boarding. If you don't have your own boat, you can easily rent one for the day at one of the local outfitters. Ice fishing and birdwatching are other popular pastimes enjoyed here.
Outdoor adventures and stargazing in Tupper Lake
While we would recommend allowing yourself ample time to explore all the wonderful outdoor opportunities that Tupper Lake has to offer, if you only have a weekend at your disposal The Wild Center is an absolute must-see. This interactive indoor and outdoor center offers educational exhibits on Adirondack nature that the whole family is sure to enjoy. Kids will love the center's resident, attention-seeking river otters who waste no time in showing off their swimming skills. The Wild Walk is a suspension bridge path through the treetops to various observation points. It's a fun, totally original way to experience Adirondack Park.
Thanks to its location far away from major metropolitan areas, there is little light pollution over Tupper Lake. This makes it an excellent place to take in the night sky. The Adirondack Sky Center and Observatory is located in Tupper Lake and offers numerous stargazing programs and private star parties that make use of state-of-the-art telescopes. If you prefer more solitary stargazing, head to Coney Mountain or Moody Bridge for sweeping views of the night sky. There is no question that anyone looking for an all-in-one Adirondack package would do well to visit Tupper Lake. If you're looking for even more places to explore, nearby Schroon Lake pairs its scenic lakeside with a quirky and artistic main street.