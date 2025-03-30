A Wildly Underrated Montenegro Town Framed By Sparkling Waters Is A Picturesque Coastal Wine Paradise

The Bay of Kotor is characterized by its dramatic, seaside cliffs, beautiful beaches, and stunningly blue water. It's also known for its historic towns, which include Herceg Novi and the nearby fairytale village of Perast. As part of Kotor's UNESCO designated World Heritage site, Herceg Novi combines historical architecture with oceanic charm. The over 50-foot-tall clock tower that was built in the 17th century is a symbol of the town and offers amazing views of the surrounding bay and hills.

However, if it's the water you're after, you can't miss the Blue Cave. This is Montenegro's answer to Capri's famous Blue Grotto (which is not for the faint of heart). The Blue Cave is only accessible via boat, but luckily there are several tours that leave Herceg Novi's harbor daily. A round trip takes about three hours and typically includes other stops along the coast for travelers to admire. Once you enter the Blue Cave, you will notice the way the light plays off the water and makes the limestone walls shine blue. If you want, you can even jump in the sea for a quick swim in the clear waters with the sparkling cave walls above you.

Back in town, a stroll along Promenade Pet Danica will take you for a journey along the glittering coast, while also passing by plenty of shops, restaurants, and cafes. Looking for pampered luxury? Spend the day at the Portonovi Beach Club for excellent food, plenty of sand, and tons of beach beds and umbrellas. For free public swimming, check out the clear, warm waters and coral reef of Miriste Cove.