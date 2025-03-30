A Wildly Underrated Montenegro Town Framed By Sparkling Waters Is A Picturesque Coastal Wine Paradise
The nation of Montenegro is a small Eastern European country roughly the size of Connecticut. Part of the Balkans, Montenegro is an underrated gem known for its medieval villages, stunning mountain landscapes, dramatic lakes, and affordable accommodations. Montenegro's coast is also a beautiful and uncrowded alternative to the busy beaches of nearby Croatia. Nestled in the northern quadrant of the nation's 150-mile coastline, the town of Herceg Novi is a small, picturesque coastal wine region framed by the sparkling Adriatic Sea.
Seated at the mouth of Montenegro's famously beautiful Bay of Kotor, Herceg Novi is a striking riviera town with a storied past. Established over 600 years ago, Herceg Novi was prized as a strategic fort for armies and empires ranging from the Ottomans to the Italian Army in World War II. Today, the town has transformed into a different prize: a place for ocean-loving tourists looking for a sun-drenched escape. Though Montenegro does have two small airports, the easiest way to get to Herceg Novi is by way of Dubrovnik in neighboring Croatia. As the town is so close to the Croatian border, you can fly into Dubrovnik Airport and rent a car or take the local bus from Downtown Dubrovnik to Herceg Novi — a journey that takes a little over an hour and a half.
Explore Herceg Novi's coastal beauty
The Bay of Kotor is characterized by its dramatic, seaside cliffs, beautiful beaches, and stunningly blue water. It's also known for its historic towns, which include Herceg Novi and the nearby fairytale village of Perast. As part of Kotor's UNESCO designated World Heritage site, Herceg Novi combines historical architecture with oceanic charm. The over 50-foot-tall clock tower that was built in the 17th century is a symbol of the town and offers amazing views of the surrounding bay and hills.
However, if it's the water you're after, you can't miss the Blue Cave. This is Montenegro's answer to Capri's famous Blue Grotto (which is not for the faint of heart). The Blue Cave is only accessible via boat, but luckily there are several tours that leave Herceg Novi's harbor daily. A round trip takes about three hours and typically includes other stops along the coast for travelers to admire. Once you enter the Blue Cave, you will notice the way the light plays off the water and makes the limestone walls shine blue. If you want, you can even jump in the sea for a quick swim in the clear waters with the sparkling cave walls above you.
Back in town, a stroll along Promenade Pet Danica will take you for a journey along the glittering coast, while also passing by plenty of shops, restaurants, and cafes. Looking for pampered luxury? Spend the day at the Portonovi Beach Club for excellent food, plenty of sand, and tons of beach beds and umbrellas. For free public swimming, check out the clear, warm waters and coral reef of Miriste Cove.
Sip regional wine in the Savina neighborhood
It should come as no surprise to any traveler that Herceg Novi's sunny, coastal climate is amazing for making wine. Much like the scenic vineyards of Kakheti in the beautiful country of Georgia, the wines being produced in Herceg Novi's Savina neighborhood are historic and exceptional. Savina is a neighborhood and part of Herceg Novi's old town. One of its most famous destinations is the Savina Monastery, whose foundations are said to date back to the year 1030.
Castel Savina, the local winery, is a more modern but still storied establishment, having been built in the 1600s. It sits above the monastery at the top of an extremely steep hill. If you're not a strong hiker, it may be more convenient to take a taxi. The exercise is worth it, however, because not only does Castel Savina sell award-winning bottles of Merlot, Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Rosé, but the view you get from the vineyard is truly incredible. Sip wine and munch on snacks out on the terrace to enjoy the best views of the Bay of Kotor, the wider Adriatic, and the stunning mountain scenery of this beautiful, wildly underrated spot on the Montenegro coast.