A Unique Attraction On The Oregon Coast Is A Roadside Garden With Life-Sized Dinosaurs

A bucket list road trip for many is along the 363 miles of the rugged Oregon Coast, featuring stunning scenery and hidden destinations, including the 12 miles of Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, a breathtaking scenic drive full of secret beaches and home to the aptly named Secret Beach, an Oregon secret and beautiful hard-to-reach beach. What you might not expect to find on an Oregon Coast road trip is its own version of Jurassic Park, Prehistoric Gardens, featuring life sized models of dinosaurs, which could be one of the most unique roadside stops across America.

You'll find Prehistoric Gardens about 17 miles north of Gold Beach in the town of Port Orford, in the heart of a 300 year old rainforest along Oregon's coastal Highway 101. Founded in 1955, the unique attraction was the passion project of E.V. "Ernie" Nelson, who was a dinosaur enthusiast, artist, and sculptor. His designs were based on his visits to various natural history museums and taking the time to draw dinosaur skeletons and getting advice from paleontologists for accuracy. In total there are 23 dinosaurs created over a span of 30 years, with the first five being completed in the initial two years. One of the largest, the Brachiosaurus, is 86 feet long and 46 feet tall and took four years to fully build, while the flying Pteranodon dinosaur boasts a 27 foot wingspan. The models stand as the dinosaurs once did 70 million years ago when they roamed the Earth, with the beauty of coastal Oregon forest as a backdrop, worthy of a stop.