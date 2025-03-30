A Unique Attraction On The Oregon Coast Is A Roadside Garden With Life-Sized Dinosaurs
A bucket list road trip for many is along the 363 miles of the rugged Oregon Coast, featuring stunning scenery and hidden destinations, including the 12 miles of Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, a breathtaking scenic drive full of secret beaches and home to the aptly named Secret Beach, an Oregon secret and beautiful hard-to-reach beach. What you might not expect to find on an Oregon Coast road trip is its own version of Jurassic Park, Prehistoric Gardens, featuring life sized models of dinosaurs, which could be one of the most unique roadside stops across America.
You'll find Prehistoric Gardens about 17 miles north of Gold Beach in the town of Port Orford, in the heart of a 300 year old rainforest along Oregon's coastal Highway 101. Founded in 1955, the unique attraction was the passion project of E.V. "Ernie" Nelson, who was a dinosaur enthusiast, artist, and sculptor. His designs were based on his visits to various natural history museums and taking the time to draw dinosaur skeletons and getting advice from paleontologists for accuracy. In total there are 23 dinosaurs created over a span of 30 years, with the first five being completed in the initial two years. One of the largest, the Brachiosaurus, is 86 feet long and 46 feet tall and took four years to fully build, while the flying Pteranodon dinosaur boasts a 27 foot wingspan. The models stand as the dinosaurs once did 70 million years ago when they roamed the Earth, with the beauty of coastal Oregon forest as a backdrop, worthy of a stop.
How to visit Oregon's Prehistoric Gardens
Visitors to the 33 acre family friendly park will embark on a self guided tour featuring dinosaur sculptures, along with signs with facts about each one. In addition to the aforementioned dinosaurs, you'll view the notable Tyrannosaurus Rex up front, a yellow and blue striped Stegosaurus, and one of the smallest, a baby Triceratops. There are "dinosaur tracks" used as arrows throughout the walk to guide you along the twisting three block trail, complete with six wooden bridges. While it can be done in 20 minutes, a more leisurely stroll will allow you to bask in the surrounding environment. After all, the ferns, skunk cabbage, redwood, and other old growth trees which make up the temperate rainforest, along with possible woodland creature sightings, are essential to this eco-tourism attraction. The tour includes stepping into the onsite arboretum to learn more about history and plant life of this ecosystem, which receives typical rainfall of 6 to 10 feet per year.
The cost is $14 for adults, $10 for children 3 to 12, with a senior discount of $12, and it's open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during spring and fall and 9 a.m to 6 p.m. during the busiest summer months. You'll want to call ahead during winter, as hours vary likely due to heavy rainfall during those months. Be sure to leave time to pick up a dinosaur, rainforest or Oregon Coast themed souvenir in the gift shop.
What the reviews say about Prehistoric Gardens and where to stay
Tripadvisor ranks Prehistoric Gardens as the #1 thing to do in Gold Beach, and it's not just an attraction for kids. One reviewer noted it's "fun and quirky" and "a breathtaking experience for children and adults alike." Another called it "a great affordable side attraction on your way north or south on the beautiful Oregon Coast." Many reviews appreciated how quick the stop can be enjoyed while admiring the scenic beauty and upkeep of the forest land surrounding it. Of note: While Tripadvisor and several other sites have indicated the gardens as pet friendly, the official website specifies that the only permitted dogs are service animals, and those small enough to be carried along the trail. It would be best to call ahead if you're traveling with a pet for the most accurate information.
If you're making Port Orford, an artsy, eclectic fishing town full of off-the-beaten-path fun, an overnight stop on your Oregon Coast road trip, consider the family run and pet-friendly Shoreline Inn and Suites along with its adjacent Shoreline Inn Bistro. For camping under the stars, Humbug Mountain State Park is six miles from Prehistoric Gardens offering both tent and RV camping. Consider taking a step back in time when the dinosaurs roared and roamed the earth while experiencing a unique lush forest landscape on your next trek along the southern Oregon coast.