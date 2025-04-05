The Two Types Of Flights Passengers Frequently Mix Up But Are Quite Different From Each Other

No one likes being hassled when they travel, so it makes sense that non-stop flights are the golden child of air travel. You board once, you land once, and voilà — you're exactly where you need to be. Even if you're stuck on the longest flight in the world, it's still kind of magical that you only have to get up when you've arrived at your destination. But despite the convenience, non-stop flights aren't always ideal, even if you're not pinching pennies.

According to Dr. Tony Schiemer, aviation medical specialist, academic, flight instructor, and former naval officer, an ultra-long-haul flight can be risky for certain travelers. "The ones that are at high-risk are those at higher age. Obesity is a major risk factor and so is pregnancy, particularly the postpartum period," he tells The Sydney Morning Herald. This is where a direct flight with a stopover or a layover can be a good thing to avoid turning into a travel-shaped raisin.

Although you may not be able to leave the plane on a direct flight with a stopover, the break gives you a chance to stretch, move, and breathe. You'll get to your destination later than with a non-stop flight, but you'll probably feel a little more comfortable than if you were stagnant while in the air for multiple hours. If you prefer to get a flight with an actual stop where you leave the plane, there are ways to use your layover time effectively. Booking separate flights with a long layover can give you enough time to leave the airport and hit a city's highlights without stress and rushed transfers.