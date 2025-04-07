Rick Steves' Best Tips For Choosing The Right European Bus Tour And How To Make The Most Of It

We've all seen those massive groups rolling into tourist sites. The kind where people come off buses in droves and are shuttled around like cattle. Not only are these large tour groups wildly impersonal but traveling with so many people can be limiting. Part of Europe's charm is its quaint alleyways and cozy establishments. But as Rick Steves explains, a group of 50 tourists can't access these small spaces, which is why he recommends traveling in smaller groups.

What constitutes smaller groups? Steves considers 24 to 28 travelers a small-group bus tour. This is the amount he takes on his tours — and for good reason. That cute pub famous for its pints? A small group can squeeze in, but a large mob is out of the question. And that charming hotel in the town square? You'd be hard-pressed to find availability for larger groups. Plus, within a city, tours often use public transport to get around. Traveling with a group of 50 on subways and buses will feel like herding cats.

In larger groups, you may end up feeling like a number. On his YouTube channel, Rick Steves Europe, tour guide Cecilia Battai shares that "You cannot take care of 50 people if you really want to meet the needs of all tour members." After all, it's nearly impossible to remember 50 different names — or even faces. You may end up competing to hear your tour guide or ask questions on outings. With a more intimate group, you're more likely to have a voice and build camaraderie with fellow travelers.