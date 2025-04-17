This Glamping Road Trip Through Idaho's Most Breathtaking Spots Promises A Family-Friendly Adventure

Camping sounds fun in theory, but sometimes it's not quite as exciting as you might think. There are bugs, setting up a tent, finding places to stay, and just general packing headaches. If you want the fun of camping, with less of the stress and rough living, glamping is the better option for you. It's also the perfect way to enjoy the great outdoors with children since you still get many of the modern luxuries you are used to on top of all the beauty of the great outdoors

While you can glamp almost anywhere, including the luxurious glamping spot that lets you wake up among California redwoods, Idaho has some amazing locations with a mix of everything you could want in a camping trip. However, you can take it even a step further, mixing your fun glamping expedition with a bit of an adventure. If this sounds enticing, there's one trip in particular worth taking, which is detailed by Visit Idaho. It's a four-day adventure that lets you fill your days with fun and travel without overscheduling and leaving you (and your kids) overtired. The recommended time is four days to travel through parts of Idaho and explore, but you can shorten it to two or extend it over a week when your kids aren't in school. You start near Victor, Idaho, a place where you can avoid Jackson Hole crowds at this similar but underrated city in Idaho's breathtaking Teton Valley. The trip ends up near Island Park. All-in-all, you'll cover a little over 100 miles, and you get to explore rivers, hike mountains, and learn some local history while road-tripping and staying somewhere nice.