This Glamping Road Trip Through Idaho's Most Breathtaking Spots Promises A Family-Friendly Adventure
Camping sounds fun in theory, but sometimes it's not quite as exciting as you might think. There are bugs, setting up a tent, finding places to stay, and just general packing headaches. If you want the fun of camping, with less of the stress and rough living, glamping is the better option for you. It's also the perfect way to enjoy the great outdoors with children since you still get many of the modern luxuries you are used to on top of all the beauty of the great outdoors
While you can glamp almost anywhere, including the luxurious glamping spot that lets you wake up among California redwoods, Idaho has some amazing locations with a mix of everything you could want in a camping trip. However, you can take it even a step further, mixing your fun glamping expedition with a bit of an adventure. If this sounds enticing, there's one trip in particular worth taking, which is detailed by Visit Idaho. It's a four-day adventure that lets you fill your days with fun and travel without overscheduling and leaving you (and your kids) overtired. The recommended time is four days to travel through parts of Idaho and explore, but you can shorten it to two or extend it over a week when your kids aren't in school. You start near Victor, Idaho, a place where you can avoid Jackson Hole crowds at this similar but underrated city in Idaho's breathtaking Teton Valley. The trip ends up near Island Park. All-in-all, you'll cover a little over 100 miles, and you get to explore rivers, hike mountains, and learn some local history while road-tripping and staying somewhere nice.
Don't be in a rush to your first glamping destination
Though you may want to hit the ground running on a vacation, the best idea is to take that first day slow. This is the day you're traveling from your home over to Idaho, whatever that distance may be. Then, you have to head to your campsite.
The first stop is Moose Creek Ranch, which is near the small city of Victor, Idaho. Thankfully, there is an airport nearby. It is the Jackson Hole Airport, which is roughly 50 minutes away across the border in Wyoming. If you do have some time to kill before your reservation at the Moose Creek Ranch, it is worth exploring or at least taking a scenic drive on your way to your destination. Near Jackson Hole airport are several beautiful places to visit, such as the Grand Tetons, the best national park in America for people who hate hiking. Shoshone is a little bit in the opposite direction, but it is America's oldest national forest with fewer crowds and alpine lakes hidden in Yellowstone's shadow, and it is one you should visit if you have time.
Once you've spent as much of your day as you can or want exploring the nearby parks, it's time to check into Moose Creek Ranch. Thankfully, if you are visiting between Friday and Tuesday nights, your campground provides a ranch-style dinner for a reasonable price, so you don't need to try and figure out meals. Plan to eat when you arrive so you have one less thing to worry about and then you can really spend that first evening relaxing.
Explore the local towns and natural features near Moose Creek Ranch
Instead of rushing to another site, plan to stay at least one more night at Moose Creek Ranch. That way, you can relax in your glamping accommodations without any need to rush. You have several options for your stay, including Conestoga wagons and glamping cabins, depending on how rugged and how close to nature you and your family want to feel.
The closest town is Victor, which is a great place to get any supplies you may need as well as stop to get some breakfast. You can try delicious waffles at Pampano's or hearty breakfast burritos at Butter Cafe. Once everyone is awake, full, and ready to start their day, you have a few decisions to make. There are plenty of places to explore and hike, including the family-friendly Moose Creek Trail and the more moderate Grove Creek and Drake Creek Loop. There is also the Teton Valley Museum, full of fun and informative exhibits about the surrounding land. Most of the area is near a river. On hot days, you can cool off by getting in the water on a boat or paddleboard.
Depending on how you feel about getting back into the car, you can stay near the ranch, or you can explore some of the other towns. Chapin, Cedron, Darby, and Driggs are all just a couple more minutes away and offer plenty of things to do indoors and out, as well as a few places to eat. If you're craving delicious pizza, Pizzeria Alpino and Tantanka Tavern are great options. There is also Forage Bistro & Lounge for those who want to try local foods.
Heading to your next glamping destination
Once you've explored all of Moose Creek Ranch, it's time to head out to your next site. Another great glamping destination nearby is Wander Camp Yellowstone in Island Park. It's only about an hour and a half from Victor, Idaho, which makes for a beautiful and scenic road trip that's not too far to travel with children. There are also a couple of great places to stop when you need to take a break and stretch your legs.
Ashton is the last town before your climb up into the mountains toward your campsite, so if you need a break before making the final drive to your next stop, you can find a few places to eat there, with mostly restaurants serving American fare. Try out Frostop Drive-in for burgers and floats and Big Juds for their bacon and blue cheeseburger. With a full belly, you can take a slight detour to the Mesa Falls Scenic Byway.
The byway will still take you to Island Park, but you'll have a chance to see some beautiful scenery and even stop and hike a bit before you get there. Along the road, there are several hikes, including a short path to a waterfall and a few more trails. Afterwards, you can visit Island Park and explore the town before heading up to your campsite. It might be a good idea to grab a meal at Cafe Sabor, Lakeside Lodge & Resort, or Henry's Fork Lodge and Restaurant before you settle down for the evening so you don't have to pack back up into the car on the hunt for a late night snack.
Staying the night in Wander Camp Yellowstone
Finally, it's time to check into your next site at Wander Camp Yellowstone. When you book your trip, you'll have several options based on family size –– including twin, king, and family tents. Though they are private, there are shared bathrooms with sinks, showers, and toilets for all the campers. Your tent will come with furniture, sheets, and lanterns. On cooler nights, you can even ask for heaters or firewood to stave off the cold or just to help you enjoy the great outdoors a little more.
There's plenty to do around Wander Camp Yellowstone. As the name suggests, it's not far from Yellowstone National Park, where you can hike and enjoy all of the beautiful geysers. You can also visit Henrys Lake for fishing, biking, and hiking. However, if you want the best views possible, you can opt to drive to Sawtell Peak. Here, you can rent ATVs and have a full adventure if you want. You may be tired by the end of the day, but getting to the top of the mountain is worth it.
However, staying in Wander Camp Yellowstone once the adventuring is done allows you to feel like you're a part of nature while also allowing you and your family to be comfortable in permanent tents. Before you go to sleep, though, take a chance to enjoy the night. Idaho is a great place to enjoy the sky and stars, including near your campsite. Of course, if you really want to see the stars, check out five of the best national parks in America for stargazing, according to visitor reviews.
Make your glamping trip more personal and explore
That's the trip! It's just two camping spots, but it's the perfect option for a long weekend or a week-long getaway in the summer. By staying at these sites, you get an exciting place to spend the night, and you can stay safe by avoiding certain road-trip sleeping hacks. The shorter driving bursts are perfect for letting you get a taste of some of the scenery Idaho has to offer without filling your days with driving or irritable children.
Though this is the end of one glamping trip idea, it's not all Idaho has to offer. The state is actually packed with similar options. If you aren't ready to head back yet, check out places like Downata Hot Springs in Downey, Idaho. It's just under three hours from Victor and offers exciting glamping wagons filled with modern amenities like A/C or heating. There are a few other spots dotted throughout the state, including Miracle Hot Springs, Linn Canyon Ranch, and Huckleberry Tent & Breakfast. Wherever you may want to visit in Idaho, you can probably find a nearby glamping spot.
If you have some extra days to spend nearby, take the time to look around your glamping spots. Idaho is packed full with beautiful scenery, and you can easily find places to explore that will take your breath away. There are also plenty of fascinating sites to check out, including old railroads, Nez Perce Indian landmarks, and old historic buildings and museums. Everyone will find a place they enjoy and an adventure that will make the whole trip stand out, without having to go on a terribly long drive or deal with packing all of your camping equipment.