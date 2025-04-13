The 'Switzerland Of Armenia' Is A Picturesque Mountain Town With Enchanting Views, Charm And Hikes

When you're not sipping your way through the cocktail culture of Armenia's capital, you're daydreaming about the countryside, and for good reason. Dilijan is by no means a secret destination, but it's a refreshing escape that many overlook. Located in the mountains of Tavush Province, with its magnificent peaks and dense greenery, it's easy to see why it's called the "Switzerland of Armenia." But let's be real: Armenia loves its grandiose nicknames — just think of Carahunge, dubbed the "Armenian Stonehenge," or Hin Khot, also known as the local "Machu Picchu." Still, as soon as Yerevan starts to feel overwhelming, Dilijan is the antidote. This place takes you back to simpler times, where the pace slows down and all that matters is the crisp, alpine air filling your lungs.

Throughout history, Dilijan has faced constant uncertainty. Borders shifted, names were changed, but the city persisted. Despite the chaos, this picturesque Dilijan held onto its cultural identity and remained an essential part of the country. The origin of its name is quite fascinating — some say it comes from a love story, while others trace it back to a 16th-century Armenian prince.

All international flights to Armenia land at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, and getting to Dilijan from there is both convenient and affordable. An hour-and-a-half drive will take you straight to the town. If you're journeying from the Northern Bus Station, the ride to Ijevan is about two hours, with a quick request to the driver to drop you off in Dilijan on the way. Those who prefer to take a cab will be happy to know that it can cost less than $30 to get there. From the shores of Lake Sevan, commonly referred to as the "Pearl of Armenia," you're only 30 minutes away from this ecological treasure.