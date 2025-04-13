The 'Switzerland Of Armenia' Is A Picturesque Mountain Town With Enchanting Views, Charm And Hikes
When you're not sipping your way through the cocktail culture of Armenia's capital, you're daydreaming about the countryside, and for good reason. Dilijan is by no means a secret destination, but it's a refreshing escape that many overlook. Located in the mountains of Tavush Province, with its magnificent peaks and dense greenery, it's easy to see why it's called the "Switzerland of Armenia." But let's be real: Armenia loves its grandiose nicknames — just think of Carahunge, dubbed the "Armenian Stonehenge," or Hin Khot, also known as the local "Machu Picchu." Still, as soon as Yerevan starts to feel overwhelming, Dilijan is the antidote. This place takes you back to simpler times, where the pace slows down and all that matters is the crisp, alpine air filling your lungs.
Throughout history, Dilijan has faced constant uncertainty. Borders shifted, names were changed, but the city persisted. Despite the chaos, this picturesque Dilijan held onto its cultural identity and remained an essential part of the country. The origin of its name is quite fascinating — some say it comes from a love story, while others trace it back to a 16th-century Armenian prince.
All international flights to Armenia land at Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport, and getting to Dilijan from there is both convenient and affordable. An hour-and-a-half drive will take you straight to the town. If you're journeying from the Northern Bus Station, the ride to Ijevan is about two hours, with a quick request to the driver to drop you off in Dilijan on the way. Those who prefer to take a cab will be happy to know that it can cost less than $30 to get there. From the shores of Lake Sevan, commonly referred to as the "Pearl of Armenia," you're only 30 minutes away from this ecological treasure.
Dilijan delights and enchants, no matter the season
Dilijan is the kind of place you can turn into a day trip, but once you're there, you'll want to stay a while. For a rustic yet luxurious experience, book a room at the Tufenkian Old Dilijan Complex. This hotel is the best combination of Dilijan's old-world charm with modern comfort. If you're in the mood for something more whimsical, check out Cozy House Dilijan. The circular, hobbit-like cottages look like they're straight out of a J.R.R. Tolkien novel — because a storybook retreat might just be what you need.
Whether it's the kaleidoscope of colors in spring, the fiery reds of fall, or the serene blanket of snow in winter, the town shines through year-round. Exploring Old Dilijan is a must when you're in the area. This quaint part of the town is pleasant to wander through, with narrow streets dotted with traditional wooden houses and intricately carved balconies. Galleries, stores, and local workshops line the streets of the Old Town. And of course, a stroll along Sharambeyan Street is where you'll get a true taste of Dilijan's past, with its 19th-century character intact.
No visit to Dilijan would be complete without a trip to Haghartsin Monastery, one of Armenia's most breathtaking attractions. Set against lush forests and vast ranges, the monastery feels like it belongs in a dream. Built between the 9th and 11th centuries, Haghartsin features a stunning church made of white stone with a 16-sided dome that seems to float above the wide-open landscape. After you're done admiring the medieval architecture and learning about its history, make your way to the monastery's garden to sample some freshly baked gata, a traditional Armenian sweet bread that's hard to resist.
Leave your heart in the highlands of Armenia
Armenia may be a tiny Caucasian nation, but it's packed with dizzying mountain ranges, and tucked away in these peaks are hidden gems like Lake Parz. Situated more than 4,500 feet high, this marvelous lake is surrounded by thick forests that protect you from the noise of city life. The water, fed by mountain springs, is the perfect spot for a day of outdoor adventures. Let the kids climb the treetop rope park, or get your adrenaline pumping with zip-lining across the lake. If you're in the mood for something more relaxed, rent a paddleboat and cruise around the lake with someone special. When you get hungry, there are tasty Armenian meals waiting for you at the on-site restaurants. For those who enjoy hiking, the Parz Lake Loop is a popular trail that winds through the forest with panoramic vistas of the glittering water. The effortless hike is great for breaking free from the crowds and listening to the sounds of gentle birdsong.
Meanwhile, the verdant meadows of Dilijan National Park are a haven for nature lovers. Here, you get to hike through ancient oak, beech, and yew groves while looking out for rare creatures like the Caucasian black grouse or a brown bear roaming the wild. You'll walk past crystal-clear lakes, with flora and medicinal herbs such as thyme and mint filling the air with their earthy scents. As you trek, try to spot the majestic griffon vulture or a bearded eagle soaring above. A smart safety tip for solo hikes in this national park is to wear proper shoes and clothing, especially if you decide to tackle the trails during the rainy season in the spring to early summer.