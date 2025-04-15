Hidden In New Hampshire's Lake Region Is A Scenic Mountaintop Mansion With Trails And Waterfalls
Thomas Plant was an early 20th century shoe tycoon who acquired enough wealth to retire in his early 50s to New Hampshire's scenic Lakes Region. Plant eventually settled on a patch of woods in the town of Moultonborough, where he built what is today one of New England's most memorable destinations: the Castle in the Clouds.
Constructed on a mountaintop overlooking the sparkling waters of Lake Winnipesaukee, the Castle in the Clouds has been a fixture of Moultonborough for over a century. The town is a long-established vacation destination, and is one of the most popular towns on the lake. Within a two-hour drive from New England hubs like Boston, Manchester, New Hampshire, and Portland, Maine, the Castle in the Clouds is an easily-accessible New Hampshire destination. Come for the splendor of the mansion, and stay for the amazing grounds that offer up truly excellent hiking, waterfalls, and views.
Filled with idyllic waters and charming towns like Meredith, the Lakes Region is one of the Granite State's most beautiful areas. The Castle itself comes with views of the northerly White Mountains, which are popular among tourists for incredible hiking, an elegant, family-friendly resort and an awe-inspiring scenic railway.
Experience Lucknow Mansion
While its official name is the Lucknow mansion, the property attained the moniker "Castle in the Clouds" when local residents remarked upon its construction. Completed in 1914, the mansion is a brilliant example of the Arts and Crafts Movement that originated in England during the 19th century. Thomas Plant spared no expense in the design or materials, making Lucknow a time capsule of a bygone era of craftsmanship. The mansion has also been officially listed as New Hampshire's 24th National Historic Landmark.
Open from late May to mid-October every year, visitors to Lucknow can easily imagine what retired life must have been like for the multi-millionaire shoe factory owner. Tiffany stained glass, windows and roof tiles imported from England and Spain, lavish gardens, exquisitely crafted furniture, and state-of-the-art technology of the time are all on display across two floors. Guided tours of the upper floors are available, as are tours of the basement for anyone interested in seeing the inner workings of this fantastic palace of stone and wood.
Visitors can also enjoy lunch at the historic Carriage House Restaurant. With a truly stunning view of Lake Winnipesaukee, you could hardly ask for a more idyllic New Hampshire setting to enjoy your meal. And afterward, you can take some time to explore the amazing grounds.
Explore scenic trails and waterfalls
Though privately owned for much of its existence, the Castle Preservation Society, a nonprofit and subsidiary of the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, has owned and maintained the Castle in the Clouds since the early 2000s. The Castle in the Clouds Conservation Area is the largest owned and maintained by the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, with 30 miles of trails and carriage roads across more than 5,000 acres of woods. Unlike the mansion, the conservation area is open to the public year-round at no cost.
Trails are accessed via two trailheads on Ossippee Park Road and on NH Route 171. The Shannon Pond kiosk at the Ossippee Park Road trailhead is near the estate, and the short but scenic Pond Trail takes visitors on a short loop around the water. There are connector points to Mount Roberts and Mount Shaw, which are more challenging hikes that pay off with spectacular views of the White Mountains to the north.
For those who love waterfalls, the moderate Brook Walk leads to seven different waterfalls, including Whittier Falls, Twin Falls, Bridal Veil Falls, and the iconic Fall of Song, which plummets over 40 feet. The Castle in the Clouds is an amazing location for both historic home lovers and outdoor adventurers. Anyone interested in another iconic New Hampshire hike should check out Mount Monadnock, one of the most climbed mountains in the entire world.