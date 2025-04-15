Hidden In New Hampshire's Lake Region Is A Scenic Mountaintop Mansion With Trails And Waterfalls

While its official name is the Lucknow mansion, the property attained the moniker "Castle in the Clouds" when local residents remarked upon its construction. Completed in 1914, the mansion is a brilliant example of the Arts and Crafts Movement that originated in England during the 19th century. Thomas Plant spared no expense in the design or materials, making Lucknow a time capsule of a bygone era of craftsmanship. The mansion has also been officially listed as New Hampshire's 24th National Historic Landmark.

Open from late May to mid-October every year, visitors to Lucknow can easily imagine what retired life must have been like for the multi-millionaire shoe factory owner. Tiffany stained glass, windows and roof tiles imported from England and Spain, lavish gardens, exquisitely crafted furniture, and state-of-the-art technology of the time are all on display across two floors. Guided tours of the upper floors are available, as are tours of the basement for anyone interested in seeing the inner workings of this fantastic palace of stone and wood.

Visitors can also enjoy lunch at the historic Carriage House Restaurant. With a truly stunning view of Lake Winnipesaukee, you could hardly ask for a more idyllic New Hampshire setting to enjoy your meal. And afterward, you can take some time to explore the amazing grounds.