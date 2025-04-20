This Secret Washington Town Is An Outdoor Paradise With Waterfalls And Lush Parks Surrounded By Mountains

Washington state does not have much in the way of secret towns. Most places, like the bustling and metropolitan Seattle, which is the busiest city in America during Labor Day, are well-known destinations highly frequented by tourists. Yet, tucked away into the far, northeastern corner of the state, the exceptionally tiny town of Metaline Falls is the one place in all of Washington that could be classified as a "secret" town.

With a year-round population below 300 residents, Metaline Falls is a far cry from artsy, western Washington cities like White Salmon in the Columbia River Gorge. As a former mining hub, Metaline Falls was once a busy community filled with commerce. Today, thanks to the surrounding Selkirk Mountains (a part of the Rockies) and Pend Oreille River, the town is an outdoor paradise filled with waterfalls, river walks, and lush state parks. It is also surrounded by the scenic Selkirk Mountains, which are a branch of the Rockies.

Owing to its remoteness — it's a mere 16 miles from the Canadian border — Metaline Falls can be a bit of a hike to access. If you are only able to catch a flight into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Metaline Falls will be a six hour drive northwest. If, however, you can get into Spokane International Airport, then the town is only a shorter two-hour drive away. Arriving at the dramatic landscape of Metaline Falls will help in understanding why this tiny town sees over a million visitors per year.