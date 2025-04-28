This Wildly Underrated Town In Portugal Is A Hilltop Paradise Brimming With Medieval Riverfront Charm

Planning a trip to Portugal might just be the hardest thing to do — how are you supposed to cram 15 cities into one or two weeks? Picking favorites is already difficult. Do you split your vacation between Porto's iconic azulejos or Aveiro, considered the "Venice of Portugal," with its fairytale charm? Could you squeeze in a day trip to Setúbal to lounge on gorgeous golden sand beaches and sip on tasty wine? The answer is actually simple: either extend your visit or travel to Portugal every year. Because, at the end of the day, you need to discover its underrated towns, such as the hilltop paradise of Mértola, where the Guadiana River runs through its medieval structures. This open-air museum of a village provides an experience so authentic that you'll witness a whole new side of Portugal.

Dating back to the pre-Roman Age, Mértola has always had a significant impact on Portugal's trading industry. Although it is a riverfront town, it has always maintained strong ties with the Mediterranean Sea. From Christian rule to the Islamic period, this destination has faced many historic eras that created its unique character. Now, you can marvel at its Moorish castles, Muslim citadels, and architectural diversity.

Getting to Mértola is easy from both Portuguese and Spanish cities. The capital, Lisbon, is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away. But, the soulful and Spanish city of Seville is closer — it'll take you two hours and 15 minutes to get there. Those in the city of Beja can take a 50-minute bus ride to Mértola. Tickets can be as cheap as $7 for that mode as well. And if you want to enjoy the lovely weather before tourists come flocking, aim to visit during springtime, late summer, or early fall.