This Wildly Underrated Town In Portugal Is A Hilltop Paradise Brimming With Medieval Riverfront Charm
Planning a trip to Portugal might just be the hardest thing to do — how are you supposed to cram 15 cities into one or two weeks? Picking favorites is already difficult. Do you split your vacation between Porto's iconic azulejos or Aveiro, considered the "Venice of Portugal," with its fairytale charm? Could you squeeze in a day trip to Setúbal to lounge on gorgeous golden sand beaches and sip on tasty wine? The answer is actually simple: either extend your visit or travel to Portugal every year. Because, at the end of the day, you need to discover its underrated towns, such as the hilltop paradise of Mértola, where the Guadiana River runs through its medieval structures. This open-air museum of a village provides an experience so authentic that you'll witness a whole new side of Portugal.
Dating back to the pre-Roman Age, Mértola has always had a significant impact on Portugal's trading industry. Although it is a riverfront town, it has always maintained strong ties with the Mediterranean Sea. From Christian rule to the Islamic period, this destination has faced many historic eras that created its unique character. Now, you can marvel at its Moorish castles, Muslim citadels, and architectural diversity.
Getting to Mértola is easy from both Portuguese and Spanish cities. The capital, Lisbon, is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive away. But, the soulful and Spanish city of Seville is closer — it'll take you two hours and 15 minutes to get there. Those in the city of Beja can take a 50-minute bus ride to Mértola. Tickets can be as cheap as $7 for that mode as well. And if you want to enjoy the lovely weather before tourists come flocking, aim to visit during springtime, late summer, or early fall.
Admire the medieval beauty of Mértola
First-time visitors should cross off the major attractions before embarking on spontaneous adventures. To see the highlights, start with the 13th-century Castelo de Mértola. While it's celebrated as a medieval structure, there was once a Roman forum standing in its place. The latter was then destroyed to build an Islamic fortification, which eventually became the foundation for the castle. Tour the grounds to learn about its extensive history, check out the castle's gallery, and get remarkable views of Mértola from its tower. Once you're done, head toward the 12th-century Church of Nossa Senhora da Anunciação. This place of worship was originally a mosque; you'll notice those fine distinctions compared to other churches in Europe — the Islamic accents are very much present in its architecture.
From the church, you'll notice a quaint white tower — Mértola's Torre do Relógio. Despite its size, this monument perfectly embodies the town's personality. It boasts an Islamic design, yet features Christian elements. Stop by the clock tower to soak in the river views and beyond. Before making your way to the next spot, roam the streets of Mértola to appreciate the whitewashed homes with blue and yellow borders taking over the townscape. As you explore its calm neighborhoods, the cobblestone streets will eventually lead you to the Museum of Mértola. But this archaeological museum isn't just one building — in fact, it comprises 14 different structures dispersed across the town, right where they were excavated. Make sure to swing by as many as possible to better understand Islamic art, traditional crafts, and Mértola's Roman and late antiquity periods. And of course, you have to get to the other side of the river toward Mirador de Além-Rio, where more scenic vistas await.
Discover all the places that make Mértola delightful
With the sites out of the way, you need to experience the rest of Mértola. The town serves as the gateway to the Guadiana Valley Natural Park, a wonderful escape with incredible hikes. More than 172,000 acres of river valleys, oak forests, and rocky wetlands cover the landscape. For the best sights of the park, follow the Guadiana o Grande Rio do Sul Trail to traverse pine trees, spot white storks and gray herons soaring, and take in striking panoramas of the river. You'll also find a waterfall in this park — all you have to do is take the 2-mile Rota do Pulo do Lobo route. The incredible Pulo do Lobo cascades gracefully into the river, with a 114-foot drop into the river.
When the beach calls your name, Praia da Albufeira da Fluvial da Tapada Grande is where you need to be. While it's no ocean or sea, this blue flag stretch of sand on the Tapada Grande Reservoir is the ideal place to paddle on the water, bask in the sun, or splash around. With picnic tables, barbecue grills, playgrounds, and restrooms, there's no excuse not to spend a beach day at this hidden gem. As for good, old-fashioned shopping, the best souvenirs are found at Mercearia Souk. From locally produced wine and liquor to handmade pottery and honey, this cozy shop offers all sorts of items you can take back home. And why not see more of Portugal's Southern region after your getaway to Mértola? Only two hours away is Sagres, a magical, laid-back village where you can surf to your heart's content.