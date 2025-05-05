This Stretch Of Puerto Rico's Coast Boasts Caribbean Sea Snorkeling, Shallow Reefs, And A Bioluminescent Bay

Many dream of escaping to a tropical destination like Puerto Rico, where they can sink their toes in the white sands of Cayo Icacos or get lost in the ancient beauty of Jayuya, a wildly underrated town with no crowds. And when it comes to accommodation, you'll find the best hotels in every corner of Puerto Rico, catering to any budget. No matter your preferences, Puerto Rico always delivers. Some people might tell you to visit Playuela, a remote, crescent-shaped beach, for snorkeling opportunities. But there's a better spot worth checking out — one that comes with an interesting secret. Make the coast of Lajas your next getaway and you'll find the best views with your goggles right beneath the waves in La Parguera.

Renowned for its shallow reefs that are perfect for underwater explorations and world-class snorkeling, La Parguera was originally founded as a fishing village and continues as one for many locals. The Caribbean Sea is teeming with mackerel, tuna, barracuda, spearfish, and more marine life. Pair that with bioluminescent bays, and you have the perfect place for water lovers to embark on their next adventure.

While a vacation in Puerto Rico can seem like an international travel holiday, it is only a domestic flight away for U.S. citizens. The closest airport to fly into is Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, which is an hour's drive from La Parguera. However, the only available direct flights to Mercedita are from Orlando, Florida — specifically via JetBlue and Frontier Airlines. From New York or Los Angeles, you'll most likely land in Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU), which is around a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.