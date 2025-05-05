This Stretch Of Puerto Rico's Coast Boasts Caribbean Sea Snorkeling, Shallow Reefs, And A Bioluminescent Bay
Many dream of escaping to a tropical destination like Puerto Rico, where they can sink their toes in the white sands of Cayo Icacos or get lost in the ancient beauty of Jayuya, a wildly underrated town with no crowds. And when it comes to accommodation, you'll find the best hotels in every corner of Puerto Rico, catering to any budget. No matter your preferences, Puerto Rico always delivers. Some people might tell you to visit Playuela, a remote, crescent-shaped beach, for snorkeling opportunities. But there's a better spot worth checking out — one that comes with an interesting secret. Make the coast of Lajas your next getaway and you'll find the best views with your goggles right beneath the waves in La Parguera.
Renowned for its shallow reefs that are perfect for underwater explorations and world-class snorkeling, La Parguera was originally founded as a fishing village and continues as one for many locals. The Caribbean Sea is teeming with mackerel, tuna, barracuda, spearfish, and more marine life. Pair that with bioluminescent bays, and you have the perfect place for water lovers to embark on their next adventure.
While a vacation in Puerto Rico can seem like an international travel holiday, it is only a domestic flight away for U.S. citizens. The closest airport to fly into is Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, which is an hour's drive from La Parguera. However, the only available direct flights to Mercedita are from Orlando, Florida — specifically via JetBlue and Frontier Airlines. From New York or Los Angeles, you'll most likely land in Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU), which is around a two-and-a-half-hour drive away.
Spot colorful sea creatures in La Parguera's reefs
Not everyone is too keen on diving straight into the deep ocean, and that's totally fine. The good news is that you can work your way up to that in La Parguera. Grab your own snorkeling gear and make your way to the mangrove island of Mata la Gata, just off the coast. This secluded location boasts crystal clear and calm waters, making it an ideal place to spot tropical sea creatures and admire underwater rock formations. Amenities are limited on this island, though, so make sure you have everything you need, including snacks. Although the dry season — December to April — is the best time to swim here, it is also the peak tourist season.
When you're ready to take it up a notch, get your scuba diving P.A.D.I certification to marvel at the Parguera Wall, or La Pared. A bucket-list experience for many adrenaline rush seekers, this 20-mile-long natural wall descends 120 feet into the ocean, where you'll catch glimpses of sea sponges, colorful coral beds, playful sea turtles, schools of angelfish, and more. If you're lucky, you might even see a dolphin swimming near the Parguera Wall. Manta rays are also a common sight here, along with triggerfish and crabs. Trust Paradise Scuba and Snorkeling Center to guide you to the site — the entire excursion can take up to two and a half hours. Papayo Divers also offers trips to the Parguera Wall; the boat trip can last even longer, with multiple areas to stop and explore. Whatever you do, don't forget to bring an underwater camera with you — you're going to want to make these memories last.
Bathe in La Parguera's bioluminescent beauty
If all this snorkeling and diving talk is triggering your thalassophobia, and you simply prefer to take in the scenery from the land, you're in for a treat. When the sun dips below the horizon, head to La Parguera Bioluminescent Bay for the most unique sight you'll ever set your eyes on. With the night skies dimming the landscape, the sea starts glittering. This is due to the microorganisms that illuminate the waters as the waves crash. The result is a sparkling blue water that almost seems otherworldly. You can view the bioluminescence any time of the year, but the glimmering effect is at its brightest during the dry season. But more than that, it's the moon cycle that decides how vivid the bioluminescence is, so plan to visit around the new moon, when the sky is at its darkest for the best show.
You can also experience the spectacular natural panorama on a kayak and paddle along the radiant waves — or better yet, opt for an evening dip in the water with Papayo Divers or Hook'd on Adventure Parguera. Out of all three bioluminescent bays in Puerto Rico, you can only swim in La Parguera, so this will be a truly unique experience. Witnessing the ocean's magical light show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
There's one more place you need to see in Lajas: Laguna Cartagena National Wildlife Refuge. This freshwater habitat spans 773 acres and is a wonderful birdwatching destination. Expect to spot masked ducks, frigatebirds, herons, yellow-shouldered blackbirds, and other species — you can also go fishing here. But if the bay's gleaming microorganisms are still on your mind, you can chase more dazzling views at two hidden islands in Puerto Rico that make for a great tropical escape.