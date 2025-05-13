Vermont's Oldest General Store Hides In This Serene Town With Mountain Views And Arts And Crafts
Boasting postcard-worthy villages, like Grafton with cozy inns and local goods, and America's most beautiful town that thrives in the fall, Vermont is certainly no stranger to charming destinations. Joining the United States as the 14th state in 1791, it's no wonder that it's also filled to the brim with historic towns and landmarks. Situated about 30 miles west of Stowe (a bustling ski town that's home to one of Vermont's most-photographed destinations), Jericho is an underrated town that hides a treasure trove of historic gems.
Dating back to 1763, Jericho is one of Vermont's oldest towns. Dotted with colonial-style buildings and lovingly-preserved historic landmarks, the town's connection to its storied past is palpable. From its 19th-century agricultural mill that now serves as an interactive museum to the oldest general store in the state loved by locals, Jericho has much to explore. A journey to Jericho grants not only a serene, small-town getaway in the mountains but also a journey back in time.
Bite into history at Vermont's oldest general store
If you're hungry for history and a tasty snack, head to the Jericho Center Country Store. Operating since 1807, this historic spot holds the impressive title of Vermont's longest-running store, offering an assortment of locally sourced grocery products and charming Vermont-made crafts. Pick up a delicious bottle of homemade maple syrup or grab a deli-style sandwich made with fresh-sliced Boar's Head meats. Serving lunch from the grill daily, you can bite into a savory burger made with fresh LaPlatte Angus Farm beef and a side of homemade fries dusted with maple seasoning.
Another delicious dining spot in town is the Jericho Café and Tavern. Tucked into the heart of the town's historic district, the beloved eatery serves hearty brunch, lunch, and dinner dishes made with farm-fresh ingredients. Sip hand-crafted cocktails with flavors inspired by the vibrant Green Mountain region and sample local draft beers from some of the best breweries across Vermont. If you're settling in for the night, make it a quintessential New England getaway by staying at a Victorian-style bed and breakfast like the Sinclair Inn, which boasts idyllically quaint accommodations close to all of Jericho's local attractions.
Explore historic landmarks in Jericho
Tucked into the vibrant emerald tapestry of the Green Mountains, Jericho is a stone's throw away from the wildly scenic Green Mountain Byway — a must-take detour for history buffs. Abundant in 18th- and 19th-century landmarks, taking a self-guided stroll through the Jericho Village Historic District is the best way to embrace its rich history. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the district evokes the atmosphere of a 19th-century mill village and is composed of over 80 historic buildings in various period architectural styles. You'll also encounter historic homesteads like the Galusha House (also known as the Fairview), featuring a stunning Federal-style facade that belonged to the former governor's son, Truman Galusha.
Most illustrious in the district is the Old Red Mill. Built in 1809, the historic mill was an agricultural hub in the 19th century. Today, it serves as a bridge to Jericho's past and a symbol of its vibrant industrial history. Formally named the Chittenden Mills, the red brick building houses a museum on its first floor, inviting visitors to stroll through a maze of antique equipment and memorabilia or participate in blacksmith, pottery, or woodworking workshops. You'll also find the Old Mill Craft Shop on-site, which sells handmade gifts, crafts, and artwork by Vermont artists.
Snowflake ornaments are among the most popular gifts in the shop. Inspired by Jericho native Wilson "Snowflake" Bentley, the first person to photograph a singular snowflake, the silver snow crystal ornaments are magical souvenirs representing a unique piece of Jericho history. Be sure to check out the free Snowflake Bentley Exhibit, which features the original snowflake photographs and the camera used to capture them.