Vermont's Oldest General Store Hides In This Serene Town With Mountain Views And Arts And Crafts

Tucked into the vibrant emerald tapestry of the Green Mountains, Jericho is a stone's throw away from the wildly scenic Green Mountain Byway — a must-take detour for history buffs. Abundant in 18th- and 19th-century landmarks, taking a self-guided stroll through the Jericho Village Historic District is the best way to embrace its rich history. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the district evokes the atmosphere of a 19th-century mill village and is composed of over 80 historic buildings in various period architectural styles. You'll also encounter historic homesteads like the Galusha House (also known as the Fairview), featuring a stunning Federal-style facade that belonged to the former governor's son, Truman Galusha.

Most illustrious in the district is the Old Red Mill. Built in 1809, the historic mill was an agricultural hub in the 19th century. Today, it serves as a bridge to Jericho's past and a symbol of its vibrant industrial history. Formally named the Chittenden Mills, the red brick building houses a museum on its first floor, inviting visitors to stroll through a maze of antique equipment and memorabilia or participate in blacksmith, pottery, or woodworking workshops. You'll also find the Old Mill Craft Shop on-site, which sells handmade gifts, crafts, and artwork by Vermont artists.

Snowflake ornaments are among the most popular gifts in the shop. Inspired by Jericho native Wilson "Snowflake" Bentley, the first person to photograph a singular snowflake, the silver snow crystal ornaments are magical souvenirs representing a unique piece of Jericho history. Be sure to check out the free Snowflake Bentley Exhibit, which features the original snowflake photographs and the camera used to capture them.