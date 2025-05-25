Virginia's Quaint Village Is A Timeless Escape With A Historic Trail And Charming Eateries
There's a stretch of small towns scattered throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain region that make for a picturesque and charming trip through the Old Dominion State. Among them are Abingdon, an underrated mountain town with an award-winning food scene, and Damascus, the walkable town with picturesque views known as "Trail Town USA." About 77 miles north of both towns, you'll find the quaint village of Draper, which serves as a timeless escape in southwestern Virginia thanks to its history, charm, and top-notch dining.
Draper's earliest history dates to the mid-1700s with the Draper's Meadow settlement by the Draper family, which led to a 1755 massacre by Shawnee Indians who kidnapped surviving family members. The Drapers eventually returned, and the village rose to prominence as a rail town in 1886 as a stop on the Norfolk and Western Railway, ultimately leading to further town development and trade business.
Getting to Draper is easiest by car; it's located off of Interstate 81, which follows the Appalachian Mountains from New York to Tennessee. The city is about 4.5 hours southwest of Washington, D.C., and 2.5 hours north of Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Draper is also 52 miles from Roanoke Regional Airport, and you can ride the rails into Roanoke via Amtrak to connect with buses and taxis to get into Draper. Once you've arrived in the town of about 700 people, you can let the history and character take over, flanked by ever-present views of Draper Mountain, part of the Appalachian Mountains, and scenic New River views. Despite the name, the New River is one of the oldest rivers in the world, and Draper is located along the New River Trail State Park.
Explore Draper's historical and recreational attractions
One of the most historical places in Draper is also one of its must-experience attractions: the Draper Mercantile and Trading Company, known as "The Merc." Housed in an 1887 building that previously served as the town's post office and offered other essential services to residents, it remains a central gathering place. The renovated building full of historical artifacts is now home to a healing arts center, gift shops featuring local artisans' works, and The Draper Valley Marketplace, which sells fresh food delights. The Merc also features live music on Thursdays and Fridays, the Village Coffee Shoppe, and the Draper Blooms Tea Garden for tea service and pastries. Generally, the Merc is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended hours on Thursdays and Fridays, though some merchants have differing individual hours of operation.
A recreational draw for many to Draper is the 57-mile-long historic New River Trail, the longest rail-trail in Virginia, which crosses over 32 trestle bridges and takes you through two railroad tunnels. The multi-purpose trail is utilized by bikers, hikers, and equestrians through multiple access points and towns. Bike rentals and lockers for exploring the trail and Draper are available at Junction Bike Shop. The trail is part of the New River Trail State Park, a 1,216-acre park that's also popular for fishing, boating, and inner tubing on the river. Usage fees apply, depending on which activities you're going to undertake, and are detailed on the park's website. Southwestern Virginia is no stranger to historic rail trails, of course, as it's home to the popular Virginia Creeper Trail, where you can bike through a tunnel of fall color.
Delight in Draper's delectable and charming eateries
Much of Draper's dining also occurs at The Merc, which is home to The Merc Cafe, offering breakfast and lunch every day and dinner service Thursday through Sunday. Try one of the Southern American house specialties of chicken salad, pimento cheese, or fried chicken. For something sweet, visit the Conery for locally made ice cream in the historic former high school building. Wine lovers should head to Spinning Jenny Vineyard, open Friday through Sunday, seasonally, to sip on a tasting flight of their locally fermented wine. The 37-acre farm and vineyard, with a dog-friendly deck, are located along the New River Trail State Park, perfect for a glass of sangria and a sunset.
Head about half an hour away to the Inn at Foster Falls Restaurant for the "1887 Dinner Experience." This meal is a preset, French-themed three-course dinner, which includes a pre-meal happy hour with appetizers, wine, and beer for a per-person price. They also serve an Appalachian-themed Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; reservations are required for both. You can even book a stay at this boutique inn, which offers 10 rooms along the banks of the New River.
Located about ten minutes from Draper is the historic town of Pulaski, which offers additional dining choices, including Japanese, Chinese, and Mexican cuisines. Here, you'll also find another boutique hotel option, the 32-room Jackson Park Inn, housed inside a converted grocery store warehouse. There are limited accommodations in Draper, so you may need to consider booking a cabin or cottage at the New River Retreat, which boasts river and Appalachian Mountain views. Another option, camping is available within the state park and seasonally at the Lake Stanley Draper Marina. Virginia is delightful year-round, but many attractions have seasonal hours, so it's best to plan ahead based on your desired itinerary.