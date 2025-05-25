Virginia's Quaint Village Is A Timeless Escape With A Historic Trail And Charming Eateries

There's a stretch of small towns scattered throughout Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain region that make for a picturesque and charming trip through the Old Dominion State. Among them are Abingdon, an underrated mountain town with an award-winning food scene, and Damascus, the walkable town with picturesque views known as "Trail Town USA." About 77 miles north of both towns, you'll find the quaint village of Draper, which serves as a timeless escape in southwestern Virginia thanks to its history, charm, and top-notch dining.

Draper's earliest history dates to the mid-1700s with the Draper's Meadow settlement by the Draper family, which led to a 1755 massacre by Shawnee Indians who kidnapped surviving family members. The Drapers eventually returned, and the village rose to prominence as a rail town in 1886 as a stop on the Norfolk and Western Railway, ultimately leading to further town development and trade business.

Getting to Draper is easiest by car; it's located off of Interstate 81, which follows the Appalachian Mountains from New York to Tennessee. The city is about 4.5 hours southwest of Washington, D.C., and 2.5 hours north of Charlotte, North Carolina, and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Draper is also 52 miles from Roanoke Regional Airport, and you can ride the rails into Roanoke via Amtrak to connect with buses and taxis to get into Draper. Once you've arrived in the town of about 700 people, you can let the history and character take over, flanked by ever-present views of Draper Mountain, part of the Appalachian Mountains, and scenic New River views. Despite the name, the New River is one of the oldest rivers in the world, and Draper is located along the New River Trail State Park.