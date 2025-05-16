One Of South Dakota's Best Campsites Is Affordable, Spacious, And Boasts Dazzling Lakefront Beauty

Custer State Park is tucked into an area of western South Dakota known as the Black Hills. It's an area with stunningly enchanted scenery like Botany Canyon and artsy, off-the-beaten-path towns like Lemmon. Located in the southern quadrant of the Black Hills, Custer State Park is approximately 40 minutes from the Rapid City Regional Airport. While there are many campgrounds within the park, one of the best, most affordable, and spacious is Center Lake Campground, which comes complete with a dazzlingly beautiful lakefront.

The first and largest state park in the Mount Rushmore State, Custer State Park was established in 1919. It spans across 71,000 acres of diverse terrain and was named in honor of Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, who led an expedition into this area of the Black Hills in 1874 in search of gold. Of course, Custer is best remembered for his infamous "last stand" at the 1876 Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana, where he and his men were slain by Chief Sitting Bull and his army of northern plains tribes.

Regardless of the Custer's historical legacy, there is plenty of calm and serene Black Hills nature contained in the state park to fulfill every outdoor adventurer's dream. And you can experience it all from the comfort of your tent or small RV at Center Lake Campground.