The 5 Best Free Walking Tours In All Of Chicago, According To Popularity Ratings

Nothing beats getting to know a destination one street at a time, slowly falling into the rhythm, pace, and movements of the city and its quirks. Anyone who has traveled to Chicago will assure you that the city has many interesting corners and cool things to casually stumble upon. From vintage Chicago mansions to super trendy breweries, the city is not only walkable, but generous with sights to marvel at. A walking tour is one of the most effective ways to get your head around the history, local treasures, and best places to tuck into a Chicago-style hot dog or deep-dish pizza that only Chicagoans could get the inside scoop on.

Lucky for the hoards of tourists that show up keen to see what's in store, the Windy City is full of walking tours to satisfy all types of interests. You can find walking tours for all major parts of the city, sometimes for free. Budget-travelers, history buffs, and even those who want to get to know their home cities' hidden history all make the most of free walking tours. With the only expense being an optional tip for the tour guide, walking tours are becoming popular in the city, especially during the warmer months. We looked through the most highly rated and commended tours to get an idea of the best ones worth checking out when visiting the Second City.