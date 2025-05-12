Hidden In Vermont's Mountains Is An Adorable Town With A Thriving Arts And Outdoor Recreation Scene

The Green Mountain National Forest encompasses around 400,000 acres of diverse and pristine Vermont wilderness. Near the northern end of the forest, about 17 minutes away from Vermont's oldest city, Vergennes, is the town of Bristol. It's an adorable hidden mountain town that perfectly encapsulates the wild nature and refined culture that make Vermont one of New England's premier tourist destinations.

Bristol is a community of striking contrasts. While billed as the Gateway to the Green Mountains, it's also near the Champlain Valley, a relatively flat landscape dotted with farms and fields. Being mere minutes away from ski slopes, rivers, lakes, and hiking trails, visitors can expect a wide range of outdoor activities in Bristol. They also don't want to miss downtown, which brims with quaint, independent storefronts. While being only 45 minutes south of Burlington, Vermont's biggest city and a bustling art haven on the shores of Lake Champlain, Bristol is just as easy to access from other New England hubs at about three and a half hours from the international airports in Boston, Massachusetts and Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Driving through the Green Mountains, however, makes you forget the time you're spending on the road because you're too busy enjoying the ride through some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States.