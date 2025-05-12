Hidden In Vermont's Mountains Is An Adorable Town With A Thriving Arts And Outdoor Recreation Scene
The Green Mountain National Forest encompasses around 400,000 acres of diverse and pristine Vermont wilderness. Near the northern end of the forest, about 17 minutes away from Vermont's oldest city, Vergennes, is the town of Bristol. It's an adorable hidden mountain town that perfectly encapsulates the wild nature and refined culture that make Vermont one of New England's premier tourist destinations.
Bristol is a community of striking contrasts. While billed as the Gateway to the Green Mountains, it's also near the Champlain Valley, a relatively flat landscape dotted with farms and fields. Being mere minutes away from ski slopes, rivers, lakes, and hiking trails, visitors can expect a wide range of outdoor activities in Bristol. They also don't want to miss downtown, which brims with quaint, independent storefronts. While being only 45 minutes south of Burlington, Vermont's biggest city and a bustling art haven on the shores of Lake Champlain, Bristol is just as easy to access from other New England hubs at about three and a half hours from the international airports in Boston, Massachusetts and Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Driving through the Green Mountains, however, makes you forget the time you're spending on the road because you're too busy enjoying the ride through some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States.
Exploring downtown Bristol
Bristol shares a similar vibe with Wilmington, another underrated and artsy Vermont town with a charming downtown and trendy dining. Each has an absolutely thriving arts scene that serves to showcase the brilliant collection of Vermont artists who live across the state, but Bristol's art scene is powered completely by local artisans from the ground up. Art on Main is the hub of this small-scale art world, having been showcasing the brilliant work of area artists for over 20 years.
Contained within the four walls of Art on Main is pottery, fiber arts, paintings, wood work, blown glass, photography, and various mixed media, all created by artists in the Bristol area. Most of it is for sale, but there is an exhibition gallery that runs themed shows throughout the year. Other great shop-small spots on Main Street in Bristol include the beeswax candles sold at Vermont Honey Lights and various home goods and antiques sold at Your Home. Vermont is also known for being a hub for foodies and lovers of craft-brewed beer. As such, make a stop at the Bobcat Café for a taste of some truly excellent handcrafted beer and eclectic Vermont country cooking.
Bristol's dramatic waterfall and scenic trails
No trip to Vermont would be complete without spending time in the great outdoors. While the nature surrounding Bristol may not be as obviously dramatic as Vermont's deepest gorge at Quechee State Park, there is plenty of Green Mountain wilderness to fill the cup of any outdoor explorer. Hikers wanting something easier ought to explore the Bristol Trail Network. This collection of six easy trails runs along the New Haven River just outside of downtown and is within easy access of Main Street; you can go straight from shopping to hiking in the blink of an eye. A more challenging hike would be the 2-mile long Bristol Ledges trail, which takes you up 800-plus feet to Bristol Ledge for a tremendous view of the nearby Champlain Valley.
However, if there is one outdoor adventure one must have in Bristol, it's visiting Bristol Falls. Also known as Bartlett Falls, this beautiful pool on the New Haven River just off of Vermont State Route 116 is mobbed by locals in the summer time, and for good reason: Not only is the water refreshing, but the 15-foot-high block-style falls make for a dramatically beautiful scene. Just be aware that the crowds here can get a bit much in the summer; wander a little further down- or upstream for a quieter pool.