Arizona's Caribbean-Blue Swimming Hole Is A Perfect Getaway With Refreshing Waterfalls And Cool Grottos
On a sweltering Arizona day, nothing beats the heat like finding a swimming hole tucked away in a canyon somewhere — and jumping right in. From north to south and many places in between, Arizona boasts a dazzling array of swimming areas that are well worth discovering. But none may be more magical than Fossil Creek, a national Wild and Scenic River in the Coconino National Forest, about a two-hour drive from Phoenix.
The bright turquoise swimming holes scattered along Fossil Creek are — in a word — surreal. Continuously fed by artesian springs that churn out 20,000 gallons of water per minute, Fossil Creek's water is fresh and clear year-round, never stagnating. As the mineral-rich creek flows downstream, it deposits travertine, creating outcroppings, terraces, and waterfalls. The fossil-like rocks that the area is known for are the result of leaves and other riverbed debris becoming encased in the newly solidified travertine. Surrounding the creek is the most diverse riparian ecosystem in Arizona. Tall sycamores and other trees provide shade for wildlife and attract a wide variety of birds, including bald eagles and the Mexican spotted owl.
For us humans, Fossil Creek is not just an outdoor playground; it's a five-star nature spa — a place to quietly regenerate, far away from the urban grind. After frolicking in the cold plunge pools and waterfalls, lying on the smooth travertine feels like a hot stone treatment. The only sound is rushing water, punctuated by occasional birdsong.
Exploring the eastern side: Fossil Creek's headwaters
Road access to the recreation area at Fossil Creek is via its western or eastern ends. Both areas can be reached in 2 to 3 hours, driving northfrom the Phoenix metropolitan area. Other tourist hubs in Arizona — like the red-rock wonderland of Sedona, the charming mountain town of Flagstaff, and the cozy cabin mecca of Pinetop-Lakeside, a high-country Arizona hideaway among alpine lakes — are also only a few hours away.
While planning your adventure, note that a 4-mile section of Fossil Creek Road is closed between the western and eastern access points. Thus, road access to Fossil Creek's available parking lots is only possible by driving from the town of Camp Verde on Hwy 260 and taking the section of Fossil Creek Road closer to the town of Camp Verde. Just be forewarned that it's a rough dirt road that may not be suitable for all vehicles.
If you're game for a workout, consider heading to the eastern side of Fossil Creek via Strawberry, Arizona, and hiking the Bob Bear Trail to the creek's impressive headwaters — Fossil Springs. The steep trail may not be the toughest hike in North America, but at an 8-mile round trip with a 1,500-foot elevation change, it's rated very difficult. Add to that intense summer heat, and this becomes a route for experienced hikers only. Maybe more than any other visitors, those braving the Bob Bear Trail will savor their time at the swimming holes.
The west end of Fossil Creek
To reach the creek's western access points, take SR 260 from the town of Camp Verde to Fossil Creek Road / FR708. Again, this is a dirt road with lots of washboarding, so a 4x4 with high clearance is highly recommended. Once you reach Fossil Creek, you'll find eight different parking lots, all with short access trails to the river. Each of the areas has its own distinct vibe and characteristics, offering unique opportunities for hiking, swimming, or just plain old relaxing.
For example, at parking lot #1, the Dixon Lewis Trail is near a sublime waterfall but can get crowded, so it's not ideal for naps or meditation. At parking lot #5, the Homestead Trail leads to a swimming area suitable for young children. More details on each area are available at recreation.gov. On the site, you can also purchase a parking permit for your chosen area, as permits are required from April 1 through October. While a permit specifies the lot where you must park your vehicle, once you reach the river, you are free to walk up or downstream to explore other areas. After your day at Fossil Creek, be sure to check out nearby Pine and Strawberry — small mountain towns with a few great restaurants, boutique hotels, and a brewery. For more on Arizona's mountain towns, check out our article on Greer, the state's highest-elevation town surrounded by glistening lakes, streams, and forests full of wildlife.