Arizona's Caribbean-Blue Swimming Hole Is A Perfect Getaway With Refreshing Waterfalls And Cool Grottos

On a sweltering Arizona day, nothing beats the heat like finding a swimming hole tucked away in a canyon somewhere — and jumping right in. From north to south and many places in between, Arizona boasts a dazzling array of swimming areas that are well worth discovering. But none may be more magical than Fossil Creek, a national Wild and Scenic River in the Coconino National Forest, about a two-hour drive from Phoenix.

The bright turquoise swimming holes scattered along Fossil Creek are — in a word — surreal. Continuously fed by artesian springs that churn out 20,000 gallons of water per minute, Fossil Creek's water is fresh and clear year-round, never stagnating. As the mineral-rich creek flows downstream, it deposits travertine, creating outcroppings, terraces, and waterfalls. The fossil-like rocks that the area is known for are the result of leaves and other riverbed debris becoming encased in the newly solidified travertine. Surrounding the creek is the most diverse riparian ecosystem in Arizona. Tall sycamores and other trees provide shade for wildlife and attract a wide variety of birds, including bald eagles and the Mexican spotted owl.

For us humans, Fossil Creek is not just an outdoor playground; it's a five-star nature spa — a place to quietly regenerate, far away from the urban grind. After frolicking in the cold plunge pools and waterfalls, lying on the smooth travertine feels like a hot stone treatment. The only sound is rushing water, punctuated by occasional birdsong.