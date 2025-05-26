The Pristine Out-West Mountain Cities Where Life Expectancy Soars The Highest In All Of America
What if the secret to a longer, healthier life wasn't found in a pill or a diet, but at 8,000 feet above sea level? According to 2023 data from Johns Hopkins, the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.6 years, nearly three years lower than in the U.K. Still, it sits above the global average of 73.5 years, largely thanks to the out-West mountain cities where life expectancy soars significantly higher than the rest of the country. Environmental factors like clean air, low pollution levels, and access to fresh food and outdoor activities all play a major role in boosting health and longevity. It's no coincidence that four of the top five U.S. counties with the highest life expectancy are in Colorado, a state famous for its outdoorsy lifestyle.
Ongoing issues with nutrition, heart disease, and drug-related deaths have dragged down life expectancy in the U.S., not to mention quality of life. In fact, out of 183 countries in a global health study, the U.S. ranked just 66th, which is not exactly a brag-worthy position for a country with the world's highest GDP per capita. Interestingly, the U.S. counties with the longest life expectancy are mostly clustered in the mountainous states. The common thread among them seems to be a combination of high-altitude, beautiful mountain surroundings, and easy access to year-round outdoor activities.
The counties in this article represent the top five in the U.S. for highest life expectancy, based on data compiled from multiple studies. Life expectancy is calculated by measuring the age at death within a certain age group interval. It is impacted by a range of factors, including genetics, living conditions, diet, physical activity, access to healthcare, and socio-economic status.
Summit County, Colorado
With an average life expectancy of 91.72 years, Summit County boasts the highest life expectancy in the country and is one of only two counties in the nation where the average lifespan exceeds 90. Most of its towns, including Breckenridge, Copper, Silverthorne, and Frisco, sit at altitudes between 9,000 and 10,000 feet. The county is also home to four ski resorts, with Breckenridge being its largest and most well-known.
Living at high altitude might just be the secret to a longer life. A 2014 medical journal on Aging and Disease found that people living at higher elevations have lower rates of heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers. Researchers from Harvard and the University of Colorado even discovered that those living at altitude are less likely to die from ischemic heart disease. With this information, it's no wonder four of the five U.S. counties with the highest life expectancy are in Colorado, a state that averages over 6,800 feet in elevation.
With a population of 30,955 people, Summit County's impressive life expectancy is largely thanks to its high quality of life – think access to good healthcare, an active, outdoorsy lifestyle, and a community that prioritises health and wellness. High-altitude living also plays a big role in keeping fit. As the Harvard Gazette puts it, "The physical strain and energy cost of walking are greater on uphill slopes than on level ground. In addition, acclimation to lower levels of oxygen, which improves endurance in athletes, probably conveys greater benefit than physical activity at sea level." Simply put, exercising at a high altitude burns more calories than the same activity at a lower elevation.
Pitkin County, Colorado
Aspen's reputation as a year-round mountain haven is well-earned. And as it turns out, the locals are living longer to enjoy it. The scenic drive along the I-70 from Denver towards Aspen offers plenty of clues as to why Pitkin County is one of the healthiest in the country, with life expectancy soaring to 91.34. It shares this rare status with Summit County, just down the same highway. In fact, this single stretch of road winds through three of the four Colorado counties that top the national charts for longevity.
Pitkin County has the second-highest life expectancy in the U.S., and there are a few reasons for this. The area is home to eight towering peaks taller than 14,000 feet, known as "14ers" by local mountain enthusiasts. From Maroon Peak to Snowmass, all eight of these peaks are wrapped around Aspen, one of the world's most iconic ski destinations. Locals make the most of the mountains all year long. In the warmer months, trails come alive with mountain bikers and hikers, especially mountaineers ticking the 14ers off their bucket list. Come winter, the landscape transforms into a snowy wonderland with countless opportunities for skiing, snowboarding, and backcountry adventuring across Aspen's four skiable mountains.
Another key factor is income. Pitkin is one of the most expensive places to live in Colorado, with Aspen ranking among the priciest vacation destinations in the U.S. With a median household income of $100,318 and a poverty rate of just 7.15%, the 17,000 locals can typically afford high-quality food, top-tier healthcare, and homes with a median value of $1.13 million. Add in some privileged access to exquisite mountains, and it's easy to see how health and longevity thrive here.
Eagle County, Colorado
In Eagle County, a typical day might start with a sunrise bike ride through alpine trails, a stop at the local farmers market, and a few evening laps at the nearest ski resort. With a lifestyle like this, it's no wonder life expectancy here hits 88.9. The county stretches along I-70, spilling south into the White River National Forest, covering four ski resorts: Vail, Blue Sky Basin, Ski Cooper, and the less crowded alternative of Beaver Creek. Ski resorts in this area partner through the Epic Pass, an annual ski pass valid across 42 international resorts. While by no means cheap, a local jokingly reported on TripAdvisor, "The Epic season pass makes skiing almost affordable."
In an article on health and happiness in Colorado, the Vail Daily captured the essence of the county perfectly: "If you ask some folks in Eagle and its neighboring counties, the answer is as clear as the air: It's just about enjoying life. There's an energizing force that seems to float off the mountains in puffs of powder. Every day offers a new wonder to explore and a new adventure to take with like-minded friends."
While it might sound like there is something magical in the water, the truth lies in the cold, hard facts. With a population of 55,650, a poverty rate under 10%, and the average household bringing in $103,174 per year, Eagle County is a place where health often follows financial stability and education. The reality is that residents who are financially stable can afford a better education, ultimately allowing them to be health-conscious while understanding when to seek medical attention. Thanks to the outdoor lifestyle, Eagle has an 11.8% obesity rate –– the lowest in the country.
San Miguel County, Colorado
San Miguel County stretches from the peaks of the Rockies to the desert edges near the Utah border in Colorado's southwest corner. It is home to some of the healthiest individuals in the country. Most residents live in and around the county seat of Telluride, a small town between the Uncompahgre and the San Juan National Forests, known for year-round outdoor adventure. With endless opportunities to hike, camp, ski, and explore, it makes perfect sense that the county boasts an average life expectancy of 86.25, the fourth-highest in the nation.
Staying healthy doesn't always come cheap. From fresh produce to gym memberships and outdoor gear like skis, snow boots, and mountain bikes, living the active Colorado lifestyle comes with a hefty price tag. With just over 8,000 residents and an average home costing $613,100, high socioeconomic levels clearly play a big role in longevity, making it easier for locals to eat well, stay active, and access quality healthcare when needed.
Let's talk about altitude, because it plays a starring role in why these five counties consistently rank at the top for life expectancy. At first glance, it might sound counterintuitive, especially since high altitude can put an extra stress on those with cardiovascular conditions. The key lies in acclimatization. Locals who grow up breathing thinner air adapt over time, their lungs and hearts becoming more efficient and resilient. As Dr. Ali Mokdad, from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, pointed out, "If you move there with a heart problem or heart condition, it's going to put a strain on you, but if you grew up in that area, your body has adjusted to be more resilient. It's a good environment for your health."
Teton County, Wyoming
Despite being the only county on this list outside of Colorado, Teton County in Wyoming is right up there with them, with a life expectancy of 85.91, nearly eight years longer than the national average of 78.6 years. The entire county is nestled within Grand Teton National Park, flanked by four of the most iconic wildlands in the country: Yellowstone National Park and the Caribou-Targhee, Bridger-Teton, and Shoshone National Forests.
Teton County sits right in the heart of some of the wildest landscapes in the U.S. Whether it's hiking, biking, skiing, or even alpine swimming, there is always something to keep the people moving. In fact, Teton is home to the only airport located within a national park. Of course, all that natural beauty comes at a price. Jackson, the county seat and biggest town, is considered the second most expensive place in the U.S. to buy property in, with the average home selling for $1.37 million. Locals here are generally in a good position to prioritize their well-being. Quite frankly, it's not difficult to stay active when you're surrounded by national parks, forests, and countless trails.
Arguably, the county's biggest pull is the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, known for having some of the deepest snow in North America. As a fan of the mountain puts it, "Jackson Hole offers world-class skiing in a fantastically beautiful setting. With the right snow conditions. The skiing rivals the best mountains in the world." Between the national parks, world-class ski resorts, and strong local economy, it's no wonder this is one of the healthiest (and priciest) places to live in the country.