The Pristine Out-West Mountain Cities Where Life Expectancy Soars The Highest In All Of America

What if the secret to a longer, healthier life wasn't found in a pill or a diet, but at 8,000 feet above sea level? According to 2023 data from Johns Hopkins, the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.6 years, nearly three years lower than in the U.K. Still, it sits above the global average of 73.5 years, largely thanks to the out-West mountain cities where life expectancy soars significantly higher than the rest of the country. Environmental factors like clean air, low pollution levels, and access to fresh food and outdoor activities all play a major role in boosting health and longevity. It's no coincidence that four of the top five U.S. counties with the highest life expectancy are in Colorado, a state famous for its outdoorsy lifestyle.

Ongoing issues with nutrition, heart disease, and drug-related deaths have dragged down life expectancy in the U.S., not to mention quality of life. In fact, out of 183 countries in a global health study, the U.S. ranked just 66th, which is not exactly a brag-worthy position for a country with the world's highest GDP per capita. Interestingly, the U.S. counties with the longest life expectancy are mostly clustered in the mountainous states. The common thread among them seems to be a combination of high-altitude, beautiful mountain surroundings, and easy access to year-round outdoor activities.

The counties in this article represent the top five in the U.S. for highest life expectancy, based on data compiled from multiple studies. Life expectancy is calculated by measuring the age at death within a certain age group interval. It is impacted by a range of factors, including genetics, living conditions, diet, physical activity, access to healthcare, and socio-economic status.