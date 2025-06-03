America's Most Affordable Beach Destination Lies In A Laid-Back Texas Town With Incredible Coastal Access

If you desperately need a beach vacation, but can't afford the white sands of the Maldives or the sun-drenched Amalfi Coast, this one's for you. The results are in, and Pasadena, Texas, is officially the most affordable beach destination in the United States. Nestled along the Gulf Coast, only 20 minutes from Houston, Pasadena might not be your go-to beach escape, but that's exactly why it's budget-friendly.

It's tempting to just look at the cost of airfare and hotels to determine if a place is affordable, but that doesn't give the full picture. In 2025, Beach.com conducted an extensive study to uncover the cheapest beach destinations in the U.S., comparing big and small cities, over 90,000 vacation rentals, 32 million flight records, and a frankly mindboggling amount of miscellaneous travel information. Here's what they found: A two-night weekend stay in Pasadena for two adults will run you approximately $1,549 with a hotel and $1,680 with a vacation rental.

Considering the average prices throughout the year, not just during one elusive, super-cheaper weekend, this total includes meals, transportation by car and plane, daily expenses, and, of course, accommodation. It's worth noting that Pasadena ranks on the lower end in terms of walkability but makes up for it with comparatively inexpensive airfare and accommodation. Still, you should download a rideshare app in advance. Another bonus? Pasadena is only 45 minutes from Galveston, a gorgeous island city that's one of the most charming beach towns in America.