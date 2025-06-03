This Postcard Washington Mountain Escape Blends Technicolor Trails, Dreamy Views, And Snow-Dusted Peaks
A lot of places could easily claim to be "paradise," from Arctic climes full of wildlife and pristine beauty to a breathtaking secret Greek island. But when it comes to a place actually named Paradise, let's just say that even with some big shoes to fill, this remarkable area within Washington's Mount Rainier National Park certainly lives up to its name. Located on the southern slope of the titular mountain, you'll feel worlds away even though it only takes about two-and-a-half hours to drive to Paradise from downtown Seattle, or three hours from Portland, Oregon.
According to the NPS, Paradise is thought to have gotten its name when mountaineer James Longmire's daughter-in-law, Martha, beheld the area's abundant wildflower meadows with their backdrop of snowy peaks and exclaimed, "Oh, what a paradise!" After construction of the Nisqually Entrance Road began in 1904, automobiles could convey visitors across the stunning landscape to Longmire, the park's southwest gateway and headquarters, then onward toward Paradise. (Mount Rainier was actually the first national park to allow vehicles and collect entrance fees, starting in 1907.) This picturesque, winding road boasts an evergreen-lined route punctuated with dramatic vistas. But we're only getting started!
Hike through subalpine wildflower meadows
Paradise is about 12 miles northeast of Longmire, and the drive takes you past striking viewpoints, over the stone Christine Falls Bridge, then onward up the slope to the Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center. Here you'll also find parking and myriad seasonal hiking trails to choose from. One of the most popular routes is the Skyline Trail, which can be busy during the summertime but offers some of the most rewarding views in the area. See the Nisqually Glacier close-up and spot distant peaks like Mount Hood in Oregon on clear days.
For an easy, 1-mile round-trip walk that will take just a little more than half an hour, head out from the visitor center toward Myrtle Falls. From there, you can split off onto the Golden Gate Trail, which eventually hooks back up with the Skyline Trail, or you can trek the entire Skyline Loop, a more challenging, 5.5-mile route that gains 1,700 feet in elevation and usually takes around 4½ hours. Hikers should check trail conditions at the visitor center before setting out and be prepared for extreme conditions, including heat and snow.
Mount Rainier's hillsides explode with vibrant blooms starting in mid-July and continuing through most of August, depending on the weather. Take in yellow violets, phlox, scarlet paintbrush, rosy spirea, and many more varieties that set the hills aglow in summer. Subalpine areas like Paradise can see frost in August — the area gets an average annual snowfall of 630 inches — it actually held the world record of 1,122 inches during the winter of 1971-1972, but nearby Mount Baker, which you can take in via one of Washington's most striking roads, stole that distinction in 1999.
Enjoy historic national park amenities in Paradise
On summer weekends, especially when the sun is shining, it can be difficult — even impossible — to find parking in some parts of the park, including Paradise. To avoid crowds as much as possible, aim for a weekday, or better yet, get there early in the morning. The hubbub, of course, is sometimes part of the attraction, and the iconic Paradise Inn offers a place to gather with modest, comfortable rooms that harken back to a time before television or Wi-Fi, of which it proudly has neither.
Open from May to September, the inn invites guests to experience a historic national park lodge with epic views of wildflower meadows and mountains. Grab a bite to eat hearthside in the Paradise Inn Dining Room, which features American fare and signature dishes like Bourbon Buffalo Meatloaf. Another classic lodge option, just down the road in Longmire, is the National Park Inn, which is open all year.
Due to a nearly 40% increase in visitor numbers over the past decade, Mount Rainier National Park has implemented timed entry to the Sunrise Corridor, which offers remarkable views of the titular breathtaking mountain resembling the Swiss Alps. Paradise does not currently require advance reservations. Fees vary depending on how you enter the park or how often you'd like to visit. As of this writing, entrance will run you $15 if you're hiking or cycling in, $25 for motorcycles, $30 for vehicle access for up to seven days, or $55 for an annual pass granting unlimited visits throughout the year. Go all-out with an America the Beautiful pass that offers unlimited access to all U.S. National Parks for one calendar year — a fantastic deal if you plan to visit more than one or two parks.