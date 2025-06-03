This Postcard Washington Mountain Escape Blends Technicolor Trails, Dreamy Views, And Snow-Dusted Peaks

Paradise is about 12 miles northeast of Longmire, and the drive takes you past striking viewpoints, over the stone Christine Falls Bridge, then onward up the slope to the Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center. Here you'll also find parking and myriad seasonal hiking trails to choose from. One of the most popular routes is the Skyline Trail, which can be busy during the summertime but offers some of the most rewarding views in the area. See the Nisqually Glacier close-up and spot distant peaks like Mount Hood in Oregon on clear days.

For an easy, 1-mile round-trip walk that will take just a little more than half an hour, head out from the visitor center toward Myrtle Falls. From there, you can split off onto the Golden Gate Trail, which eventually hooks back up with the Skyline Trail, or you can trek the entire Skyline Loop, a more challenging, 5.5-mile route that gains 1,700 feet in elevation and usually takes around 4½ hours. Hikers should check trail conditions at the visitor center before setting out and be prepared for extreme conditions, including heat and snow.

Mount Rainier's hillsides explode with vibrant blooms starting in mid-July and continuing through most of August, depending on the weather. Take in yellow violets, phlox, scarlet paintbrush, rosy spirea, and many more varieties that set the hills aglow in summer. Subalpine areas like Paradise can see frost in August — the area gets an average annual snowfall of 630 inches — it actually held the world record of 1,122 inches during the winter of 1971-1972, but nearby Mount Baker, which you can take in via one of Washington's most striking roads, stole that distinction in 1999.