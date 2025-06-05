The World's Largest Indoor Marine Park Has Thrilling Rides And Animals You Can't See Anywhere Else
Most of us have gone through a marine biology phase, when communing with dolphins seemed like the ultimate career goal. Even if that deep-seated affection for aquatic animals hasn't held steady into adulthood for everyone, it's hard not to be awed by the idea of the world's largest indoor marine park. That distinction belongs to SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
The lively capital city of the United Arab Emirates is home to a diverse population drawn by the modern Arabian Gulf country's wealth. A destination for excellent theme parks, it's even the location of the world's fastest roller coaster, the Formula Rossa, at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The city's five-level, nearly 2-million-square-foot SeaWorld opened in 2023 and gained the title of "Largest Indoor Marine-Life Theme Park" from Guinness World Records in 2024. Visitors to manmade Yas Island — created in 2006 to house a Formula One track — will also find theme parks Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, and the hotly anticipated Disney Abu Dhabi.
What you'll find at SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Everything at this park is gloriously excessive, from its 17 restaurants and 13 shops to its 15 rides and experiences. Those include the pulse-raising Manta Coaster, which takes riders through a bioluminescent tunnel populated by rays amid its flips and dips. A single-day ticket here costs 375 AED, or just over $100 USD at the time of writing. But to make the most of their trip, guests will likely want to upgrade. The SeaWorld Encounters being offered are hard to resist, especially with the knowledge that Global Humane has approved the animals' welfare. To get to know Malquot, the dugong, it's about another $20. Dugongs are mammals indigenous to Abu Dhabi that Americans will recognize as cousins to the manatee. Other animals available for feedings and face-to-face meetings include dolphins, sea otters, penguins, seals, sea lions, and even a walrus. Those packages range from around $25 to $50 extra at the time of writing.
There are also packages that plunge visitors into the not-so-murky deep. Scuba diving lessons allow humans to commune with sea life. Other guests may prefer a little more distance from the underwater fauna, in the form of either kayaking or going down in the SeaSub, the first submersible in the world to be built specifically for an aquarium. For more diving adventures on the United Arab Emirates coastline, check out the world's deepest swimming pool, located north in Dubai.
Be prepared for indoor fun
The notoriously hard-to-please posters on Tripadvisor are fans of SeaWorld Yas Island. With a near-perfect 4.8 rating out of 5 stars at the time of writing, contributors note the cleanliness of the park but are quick to mention the crowds as well. They recommend going on a weekday to avoid the crush of fellow families. Several commenters also said that the visitors should bring a warm sweater or jacket, as the Arctic and Antarctic areas are extremely cold in order to more adequately house their populations of animals, including walruses and many different species of penguins.
This is a stark contrast to the weather in the United Arab Emirates, where summer temperatures often climb to triple digits. All the more reason for thrill-seeking travelers to pick indoor activities like SeaWorld Yas Island during the summer over outdoor ones like one of the world's longest zip lines, located in the country's northern Jebel Jais Mountain.
With less than two hours' drive between them, it's easy to combine a trip to Abu Dhabi with time in Dubai. It might even be worth flying into the more populous northern neighbor just to experience Dubai's luxurious airport. But while there's a mall where you can dine with penguins in Dubai, for a truly immersive experience, there's nothing on the planet like SeaWorld, Yas Island.