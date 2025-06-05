The World's Largest Indoor Marine Park Has Thrilling Rides And Animals You Can't See Anywhere Else

Everything at this park is gloriously excessive, from its 17 restaurants and 13 shops to its 15 rides and experiences. Those include the pulse-raising Manta Coaster, which takes riders through a bioluminescent tunnel populated by rays amid its flips and dips. A single-day ticket here costs 375 AED, or just over $100 USD at the time of writing. But to make the most of their trip, guests will likely want to upgrade. The SeaWorld Encounters being offered are hard to resist, especially with the knowledge that Global Humane has approved the animals' welfare. To get to know Malquot, the dugong, it's about another $20. Dugongs are mammals indigenous to Abu Dhabi that Americans will recognize as cousins to the manatee. Other animals available for feedings and face-to-face meetings include dolphins, sea otters, penguins, seals, sea lions, and even a walrus. Those packages range from around $25 to $50 extra at the time of writing.

There are also packages that plunge visitors into the not-so-murky deep. Scuba diving lessons allow humans to commune with sea life. Other guests may prefer a little more distance from the underwater fauna, in the form of either kayaking or going down in the SeaSub, the first submersible in the world to be built specifically for an aquarium. For more diving adventures on the United Arab Emirates coastline, check out the world's deepest swimming pool, located north in Dubai.