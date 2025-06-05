The 'Amazon Of Europe' Is The Continent's First Five-Country UNESCO Biosphere Offering Unmatched Biodiversity
With so many destinations in Europe struggling with overtourism right now, it's more important than ever to locate and highlight regions that are overlooked and seeking visitors (and also to be aware of which European countries to avoid). It just so happens that anyone looking to plan a unique and sustainable trip through untouched and widely underrated corners of Europe is very much in luck. Curious parties need look no further than the Amazon of Europe, a breathtaking natural and cultural tourism destination spanning Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia. Nestled along the majestic Mura, Drava, and Danube rivers, this region offers an unparalleled opportunity for travelers to explore the world's first UNESCO Five-Country Biosphere Reserve, a remarkable, large-scale international cooperation to ensure the preservation of the region's vast ecological wealth.
Dubbed the "Amazon of Europe" due to its rich biodiversity, the area is home to vast wetlands, ancient forests, and diverse wildlife, including rare bird species and endangered animals. Visitors can embark on unique eco-adventures such as canoeing, birdwatching, and truffle hunting, all while immersed in pristine landscapes. The renowned Amazon of Europe Bike Trail, a 1,250-km long-distance cycling route, allows tourists to experience the region's beauty at their own pace.
Beyond nature, the destination boasts charming historical towns, traditional villages, and vibrant local cultural heritage. Guests can indulge in authentic regional cuisine, visit medieval castles, and engage with welcoming communities, making every journey a blend of adventure and heritage. Sustainability lies at the heart of the Amazon of Europe, ensuring tourism remains environmentally friendly while supporting local economies. Being a great alternative to the rising "last chance" tourism trend, visitors to the biosphere are instead traveling with a positive impact, as thanks to the Amazon of Europe's Give Back to Nature initiative, a portion of every booking is allocated toward regional conservation projects.
Amazon of Europe Bike Trail
For adventure tourism enthusiasts, the Amazon of Europe biosphere is home to a breathtaking long-distance cycling route of the same name. The entire route is made up of not one, but two stunning cycling trails that span 1,250 km along the pristine river landscapes of the Mura, Drava, and Danube rivers. This unique trail system offers cyclists an immersive experience through all five countries of the Amazon of Europe—Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia—while following the natural meanderings of these iconic rivers.
The trail is divided into two main routes: the North Route (550 kilometers, or about 342 miles) and the South Route (700 kilometers, or about 435 miles), each offering distinct scenery and cultural experiences. Together, they form 27 stages, allowing cyclists to explore diverse ecosystems, historic towns, and protected nature reserves. The journey begins in Mureck, Austria, and concludes in Mohács, Hungary, providing a seamless connection between different landscapes and traditions.
Cyclists can expect a mix of terrains, from tranquil riverbanks to lush forests, and remote oxbow lakes to charming villages. The trail is designed to align with the biosphere's core value of promoting sustainable tourism, and encourages visitors to engage with local communities, enjoy authentic cuisine, and participate in traditional activities. With well-marked paths, local accommodation options, and luggage transfer services, it's a perfect way to explore the oft-overlooked heart of Europe mindfully and sustainably.
Austria, Slovenia, and the Amazon of Europe
In the Austrian and Slovenian sections of the Amazon of Europe, you'll find a stunning mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and outdoor adventures. The Austrian town of Mureck is the starting point of the Amazon of Europe Bike Trail, offering scenic cycling routes along the Mura River. Traditional water mills along the river showcase Austria's rich heritage in sustainable water management, and the surrounding alluvial forests make for a stunning stretch of cycling. The trail then leads to the picturesque, historic town of Bad Radkersburg, known for its thermal spas, wine taverns (known in German as "Buschenschänken") medieval architecture, and vibrant local markets.
Those who aren't cycling are going to be tempted to cross the bridge over the Mura and enter the Slovenian town of Gornja Radgona, which has a delightful little local winery that is known for producing a unique sparkling wine that is crafted in complete darkness. Another great cultural experience in the vicinity is in Pomelaj, Mala Polana, a where visitors can participate in basket weaving workshops at a cooperative homestead that provides employment opportunities for persons who are disabled or of other vulnerable circumstances.
Cyclists will cross into Slovenia via the pass at Gederovci, and continue to Murska Sobota, where the first stage of the bike trail ends. This Pomurje region is famous for its Vinarium Tower, which offers panoramic views of four countries. And the nearby Expano Pavillion is a must-see, regional promotion center complete with art installations and the exhibition of regional cuisine and handicrafts. We would be remiss to neglect to mention here that Slovenia is also a prime destination for old, long-distance hiking trails.
Hungary
The Hungarian section of the Amazon of Europe offers a stunning mix of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and outdoor adventures along the Drava and Danube rivers. The Northern route of the Amazon of Europe continues from Lendava, Slovenia, to cross over into Hungary's Zala county, which leads travelers through enchanting, old-growth forests to the first stop in the spa town of Lenti. The trail leads onward into the stunning wine country of the Villány-Siklós region, of which the castles and wine cellars must not be missed.
Even if you're not cycling through the lush riverlands of Southern Hungary, there are plenty of must-see natural and cultural attractions. For cultural experiences, visitors can learn about traditional Hungarian pottery in the town of Murakeresztúr, and craft their own ceramics with a local master, Edit. The city of Pécs, near the trail, boasts Roman ruins, Ottoman-era mosques, and vibrant art scenes, making it a cultural gem. And Mohács, the endpoint of the Amazon of Europe Bike Trail, is famous for its Busójárás festival, a traditional masked carnival celebrating the end of winter.
One of Hungary's most well-preserved forested areas is the Kaszó, which has a stunning wooden canopy course that travelers can take guided strolls through as they learn more about the diverse natural heritage of the region, and also to walk with a park ranger through the nearby swamps of Balata Lake. The waterways of the Mura, Lendva, and Kerka rivers are ideal for rafting tours, where visitors can witness changes to these waterways that divide Croatia and Hungary. Visitors can also take canoe day-trips along the Drava river burning a stopover in Baranya.
Hungary's Amazon of Europe is a paradise for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and history enthusiasts, blending pristine landscapes with rich traditions. Whether paddling down the Drava, cycling through historic towns, or enjoying local festivals, this region offers an unforgettable experience.
Croatia and the Amazon of Europe
Though Croatia is most well known for its romantic Dalmatian Coast (which does still have at least a few hidden gems), Adriatic islands, and turquoise lakes, you probably didn't know that Croatia also has a desert. Along with the "Croatian Sahara" known also as the Sands of Durdevac, visitors to the Amazon of Europe will see Croatia's charming Northern and Eastern regions, close to the borders of Hungary, Serbia, and Slovenia that are vastly underrated.
The north route of the Amazon of Europe Bike Trail leads from Villany, Hungary, and crosses into Osijek, the largest city in Eastern Croatia, which boasts Baroque buildings, vibrant festivals, and the historic Tvrđa fortress. Visitors to Osijek can take guided canoe safaris into the Danube floodplains, as well as city tours to see Osijek's fortress and local breweries.
The Southern route of the Amazon of Europe will take travelers to Varaždin, which is home to a magnificent, fortified castle in the center of a historic city center with a traditional crafts square, and museums that feature angels and insects. Visitors can undertake an unforgettable guided hunt for truffles in the forest, which is accompanied by an absolutely incredible culinary adventure hosted by a duo of dynamic chefs. And in the stunning Medimurje county, known for its vineyards, thermal spas, and scenic cycling routes, visitors can test out age-old gold-panning techniques in the river, as shown by local practitioners in traditional dress and go bird-watching with park rangers.
Croatia's Amazon of Europe is a haven for nature lovers, adventure seekers, and cultural explorers, blending pristine landscapes with rich traditions. Whether paddling down the Drava, cycling through historic towns, or enjoying local festivals, this region offers an unforgettable experience
Serbia
The Southern route of the Amazon of Europe Bike Trail concludes in the Republic of Serbia, after crossing the Danube from Croatia and entering the Special Nature Reserve "Gornje Podunavlje." In the charming city of Apatin, visitors can take a guided canoe tour that concludes with a demonstration of preparing a local recipe of fish stew, and then visit the ethnic house of Mali Bodrog and learn how to prepare more traditional dishes with locals in the village of Bački Monoštor.
After Apatin, cyclists will travel to Sombor, a city that proclaims itself as "the greenest city of Europe." It is the largest city along the Amazon of Europe bike trail, and is known for being a long-time haven of artists and creatives. Guided tours of the city center and its varied museums are available, most notably the Danube Swabians museum, and the Prefecture building, which houses the region's largest oil on canvas painting. While in Serbia, be sure to make a side trip to Belgrade, one of Europe's most underrated capital cities, which is always worth a visit.
After Sombor, visitors can learn about the eco-diversity of the Danube and its tributaries at the Eco-centre Karapandža, before crossing into Hungary to conclude the cycling trail in Mohács. Whether exploring the rivers, discovering hidden gems, or simply enjoying the tranquility of untouched nature, the Amazon of Europe offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience. It's a haven for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and cultural explorers alike—an escape into a world of breathtaking beauty, authentic traditions, and sustainable tourism.