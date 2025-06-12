Situated Between Rome And Florence Is A Tranquil Tuscan Town With Underground Secrets And Countryside Charm

The place to start any Etruscan exploration in Chiusi is at the National Archaeological Museum or the Civic Museum, which are just a few minutes walk from each other in the old hilltop town. Buses from the train station will drop you off nearby, or you can drive there in under 10 minutes. "These two excellent collections lie just a stone's throw from one another and together, they represent an unparalleled dive into the world of the Etruscans," wrote art historian Laura Morelli on her website, recommending the Civic Museum's "spine-tingling" tour of the Underground City.

The Civic Museum tour begins at the Palazzo delle Logge and introduces visitors to the legend of King Porsenna, taking visitors through fascinating archaeological finds, including sarcophagi and ossuaries used in funeral rites. The tour descends into narrow tunnels that extend 30 meters below street level, catching a glimpse of the underground lake that once supplied the city. "Porsenna's Labyrinth" is another part of this subterranean city, a network of cisterns that composed the Etruscan aqueduct. Visitors can access it through the San Secondiano Cathedral Museum with a guided tour to the underground water source, emerging just at the Cathedral's impressive bell tower.

"We were shown how to read the Etruscan names on the ossuares, from right to left," wrote Monika Wolf on her travel blog about the tours, but she warned that both can get claustrophobic. "Some of the passageways are very narrow, and the robust Italian family that was taking the tour with us had to turn back because one person in their party could not fit through the thin tunnel."