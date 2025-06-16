New England's Coastal Wildlife Sanctuary Just Outside Of Cape Cod Offers Serene Trails Brimming With Animals

If you're visiting Cape Cod, chances are dune-lined beaches, long sunsets, and lobster rolls are on your mind. However, Massachusetts' famed beach destination is also home to a variety of ecologically rich wildlife sanctuaries with scenic trails and vista points, ranging from Cape Cod's unmatched Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary to Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary. However, one green space you can't miss is Great Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, also known as Mass Audubon's Great Neck Wildlife Sanctuary.

Overlooking the Cape Cod Canal and about an hour's drive from Providence, Rhode Island, the tiny sanctuary measures only 217 acres. Yet, it's home to over 4 miles of interconnected trails that wind through forested pine glens, grassy meadows, and coastal marshes with gently lapping waters. Here, visitors can enjoy leisurely strolls, birdwatching, or simply take in the peaceful setting — devoid of crowds or road noise. And, the best part? It's entirely free.

Despite protecting the land and the state-designated rare species that live there, Great Neck isn't a preserve in the traditional sense. The sanctuary is managed by Mass Audubon in conjunction with public and private landowners or conservation groups instead of by one organization, such as the park service. This means that landowners have opened up parts of their private properties to public use in the name of conservation. However, visitors should always stay on the well-maintained trails and be mindful of private property postings.