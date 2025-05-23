Cape Cod's Unmatched Wildlife Sanctuary Boasts Beaches, Woodlands, Serene Trails And Educational Experiences

The town of Wellfleet on Cape Cod is on a section of the peninsula known as the Outer Cape. It is flanked to the south by the town of Eastham, home to one of the best beaches in America, and to the north by Truro, a quiet hamlet that contains one of the country's best under-the-radar wine regions. Wellfleet itself is a town that has tons of beachy beauty without the crowds of more built-up towns on the Upper Cape. It's also the home of the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, a beautiful stretch of nature that boasts beaches, woodlands, scenic trails, and unmatched educational experiences.

Maintained by the Massachusetts Audubon Society, the area that is now the Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary was farmland, salt marshes, and fishing coves in the 1800s. By the 20th century, the bay and marshes had reclaimed much of that farmland, and it came under the wing of the Austin Ornithological Research Station, owing to the amazing amount of migrating and native species found among the flats. Today, that spirit of conservation lives on for more generations to enjoy.

Being on the outer edge of Cape Cod, Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary is a good two-hour drive from Boston, though that depends on whether or not you get stuck in Cape Cod's notorious bridge traffic. It's far better to access the sanctuary if you're already vacationing on the Outer Cape. From more popular towns Chatham or Provincetown, the drive to the sanctuary is only half an hour. Since both only have municipal airports, though, you may need to make that trek from Boston's Logan International Airport. The plus side of being in the city is, of course, the high-end accommodations at places like the Boston Harbor Hotel or the Revere Hotel Boston Common.